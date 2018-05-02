Carjacking and chase suspect facing charges in West Kootenay spree

The series of events took place in Nakusp, Enterprise Creek, Slocan City, Krestova and Castlegar.

A 26-year-old male will be facing a number of charges relating to vehicle thefts, a carjacking and a police chase.

The series of incidents took place on May 1, starting in Nakusp and ending in Castlegar.

According to an RCMP press release it all started around 8 a.m. when a Slocan Lake RCMP officer responded to a complaint of an erratic driver.

The vehicle, a Honda Civic, was located by the officer. When the officer stepped out of his police car to speak to the driver, the driver put the car in reverse and rammed the police car several times before fleeing.

That car would turn out to be the first of a series of stolen vehicles.

A short time later the Honda Civic rear ended a Dodge Dakota driven by a New Denver woman near Enterprise Creek. Sue Edge pulled over to speak to the male who had collided with her, and the male then stole her truck, leaving her on the side of the road.

Woman carjacked on Highway 6, cops led on wild chase

“I got out to find out what the damage was — he ran up beside me, jumped in the truck and took off,” said Edge in a Castlegar News interview later that afternoon.

Edge says the man didn’t say anything to her, or threaten her in any way, “but his eyes were beet red.”

The Dodge truck was abandoned in Slocan City, and a school district dump truck was stolen.

A member of the West Kootenay Traffic Services located the moving dump truck, and attempted to pull it over. Another traffic member, coming in the opposite direction, was forced off the road by the oncoming dump truck.

The dump truck was located abandoned on a private property in Krestova.

A short time later, a brown GMC pick up was stolen in Krestova and headed towards Castlegar on Pass Creek Road.

A Castlegar RCMP officer deployed a spike belt, causing the GMC to come to a stop. After a brief foot chase, the suspect driver was taken into custody.

Sgt. Laurel Matthew reports that no police officers were injured during the incidents, but the driver of the stolen Dodge pick up suffered minor injuries.

The suspect remains in custody and is facing numerous charges including robbery, theft of a motor vehicle, possession of stolen property, dangerous operation of a motor vehicle, flight from police and failing to stop at scene of accident.

The investigation is continuing and police will be recommending further charges.

The suspect also has outstanding charges out of the Okanagan including robbery, possession of stolen property and theft of a motor vehicle.

Members from Central Kootenay RCMP, Castlegar RCMP, Traffic Services, the Crime Reduction Unit, and the General Investigations Unit were all involved in the investigation.

Previous story
Man who died in women’s washroom wall in Calgary mall climbed into vent
Next story
PHOTOS: Flood damage extensive in B.C. Interior

Just Posted

Carjacking and chase suspect facing charges in West Kootenay spree

The series of events took place in Nakusp, Enterprise Creek, Slocan City, Krestova and Castlegar.

Opening Day at Andy Bilesky Park

Rain didn’t dampen the spirit for Trail Minor Baseball’s opening day

Jann Arden coming to Trail in November

Jann Arden will return to Trail this fall in support of her latest album, “These Are the Days.”

‘Good news budget’ for School District 20

The 2018/2019 budget for the Kootenay Columbia district is set for adoption on Thursday

‘Smiles and hugs’ on the menu for Cancer Survivor Tea in Trail

Jenny Murray began organizing a Cancer Survivor Tea in Trail back in 2008

No relief in sight as gasoline price hits four-year high

Canadians celebrating the onset of summer driving season have been dismayed by another spring phenomenon, increasing gasoline prices

B.C. man loses appeal to get 10 dogs back after more than 100 animals seized

Animals seized from a property north of Williams Lake described as “distressed”

B.C. Appeal Court rejects class action lawsuit aimed at Cold-FX

Man was suing over advertising that said product offered ‘immediate relief of cold and flu symptoms’

Pregnant B.C. woman with Zika virus pleads for fiance to be let into Canada

Eloise Patmore calls Immigration Canada’s reasons for visitor visa refusal ‘outrageous’

Man who died in women’s washroom wall in Calgary mall climbed into vent

His body was found on Monday morning by a maintenance worker

PHOTOS: Flood damage extensive in B.C. Interior

Images from the flooding in Nazko near Quesnel

Andrew Weaver proposes bill to promote socially, environmentally friendly business

B.C. Green Party Leader said B.C. could be first province to offer new option

Cities should compensate small businesses affected by construction: report

Organization estimates construction causes $100,000 in losses to a business each year

B.C. NDP names small business task force

Trio to tour province looking for economic growth input

Most Read