Castlegar hazardous waste round-up Saturday

Take your household hazardous waste to the Castlegar Community Complex Saturday.

This is the weekend to get rid of all of those hazardous chemicals lurking around your house.

The Regional District of Central Kootenay is hosting a household hazardous waste event Saturday, September 29 at the Castlegar & District Community Complex from 10 a.m. – 2 p.m.

Items that will be accepted include acids, adhesives, aerosols, antifreeze, automotive products, caustics, cleaning products, corrosive materials, electrical outdoor power equipment, fertilizers, fuel, kerosene, mercury and mercury containing products, oil (BCUOMA), personal products, pool/spa chemicals, roofing tar, thermometers/thermostats, unlabeled items, batteries, flammables, lighting products, paint, pesticides smoke alarms and CO alarms.

Items NOT accepted include explosives/flares, ammunition, radioactive materials, bio-hazardous waste, bio-diesel, cooking oil, compressed gas containers, asbestos ,CFC/CHC appliances, propane tanks and empty metal containers (with no residuals).

Go to RDCK.ca for full details.

At hazardous waste events in 2017, the RDCK collected 9,635 litres of used oil, 504 kg of oil filters, 1,845 L antifreeze, over 50,000 L of other liquids (including paint, tar, corrosives and toxics) and 9,000 kg of used electronics.

