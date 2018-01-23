Castlegar homicide victim ID’d

The RCMP Southeast District Major Crime Unit has identified the body found in a burnt-out vehicle on Jan 14. and confirmed that the death was a homicide.

The victim was 38-year-old Jordan Workman of Castlegar, B.C.

The RCMP stated in a press release, “In order to further the investigation, we are releasing the name of the deceased.”

The findings were determined after a forensic examination and investigation in conjunction with the BC Coroners Service.

“The current findings indicate that this incident involves a targeted victim and does not reflect any increased safety risks to the public,” stated Cpl. Dan Moskaluk.

Police are seeking public assistance with the investigation. Members of the public with information are asked to call the Trail and Greater District RCMP Detachment at 250-364-2566. Anyone wishing to provide information anonymously can do so by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or leaving a tip online at www.bccrimestoppers.com.

Earlier in the week, police had acknowledged they had identified the owner of the vehicle but were refraining from releasing further information.

Moskaluk had stated to the Trail Times that police appreciate the concern, interest and curiosity into what is happening.

“We’re sensitive to that in a small community, this is something that doesn’t happen every day,” he added. “But first and foremost we have to look at the integrity of the investigation.”