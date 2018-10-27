Castlegar RCMP break up drug trafficking ring

Weapons and a substantial amount of drugs, including suspected fentanyl, were seized

Simultaneous drug raids at two Castlegar residences have disrupted a large drug trafficking ring, according to police.

The Castlegar RCMP executed the search warrants on Thursday, Oct. 25.

According to RCMP spokesman Cpl. Dan Moskaluk, a substantial amount of illicit drugs was seized, including approximately 800 suspected fentanyl pills, 17 ounces of cocaine, 1 kilogram of cannabis and other pills believed to be synthetic drugs.

Firearms, ammunition and $50,000 in cash were also seized from the residences.

One woman and two men were arrested at the scenes. A 52-year-old Castlegar man remains in police custody, with numerous drug and weapons charges pending.

The other man and woman, who are both 65 years old, were arrested and released, according to police.

The search came about after collaboration between RCMP investigators in Nelson, Trail and Castlegar.

Previous story
Judicial recount set for Monday following tie vote for mayor in Peachland
Next story
B.C. couple receive postcard mailed 38 years ago

Just Posted

Castlegar RCMP break up drug trafficking ring

Weapons and a substantial amount of drugs, including suspected fentanyl, were seized

What’s up doc?

What you see: If you have a recent photo to share email it to editor@trailtimes.ca

Disc golfers converge on Rossland

Kootenany Huck Fest draws dozens

The Trail SK8 Park officially opens

City declares long-awaited facility open for use

Castlegar population projections highest in Kootenays

Castlegar area population expected to increase by 18.6 per cent

B.C. filmmaker wins Wildlife Oscar for toad documentary

Mike McKinley’s Toad People won an award at the Wildscreen Panda Awards Oct. 19

GUEST COLUMN: Proportional representation curbs extremist movements

Pioneer of B.C. electoral reform argues for yes vote in referendum

How much money do you need to live the life you truly desire?

An Edward Jones survey suggests that $300,000 a year in pre-tax income is what Canadians need for a care-free lifestyle

UPDATE: At least 10 people killed in shooting at Pittsburgh synagogue

The shooting was reported near the Tree of Life Synagogue in the Squirrel Hill neighbourhood

VIDEO: B.C. teacher starts kickboxing class to combat poor attendance

Dane Waldal, a teacher at C.H.S.S in Prince Rupert started a program during the school’s “flex” period

Judicial recount set for Monday following tie vote for mayor in Peachland

Incumbent Mayor Cindy Fortin and challenger Harry Gough are tied with 804 votes each following last week’s election

Party bus regulations overdue, says B.C. mom who’s advocated for changes

Julie Raymond has fought for changes for a decade

GUEST COLUMN: Proportional representation curbs extremist movements

Pioneer of B.C. electoral reform argues for yes vote in referendum

Janes Pub Style Chicken Burgers recalled after salmonella outbreak

One person in B.C., three in Alberta and 24 others have fallen ill across Canada

Most Read