The North Kootenay Lake Community Services Society will deliver a range of mental health programs for youth. Photo courtesy of Columbia Basin Trust

CBT provides nearly $1 million in funding to social organizations

Kaslo’s North Kootenay Lake Community Services Society received a major grant

Kaslo’s North Kootenay Lake Community Services Society is receiving a big influx of funding from the Columbia Basin Trust.

The society is getting $159,882 from CBT for its mental health programs focusing on prevention and early intervention, according to a CBT press release Wednesday.

“Living in a rural area can often mean limited access to resources and a social stigma associated with asking for help,” said Danielle Byers, the society’s executive director, in a statement.

“This project has many benefits. It will help connect our youth with the help they need sooner and it also shows our youth that their input is valued and their ideas are supported in our community.”

The funds are part of nearly $965,000 in social grants doled out to 17 projects in the basin.

Other recipients include:

• Castlegar and District Community Services, which gets $84,130 to address local homelessness.

• Castlegar’s BC Association of Community Response Networks receives $24,000 for events targeted at seniors who are either at risk of or are experiencing social isolation.

• Creston’s Kootenay Region Association for Community Living gets $19,926 to expand its social enterprise activities.

• Nakusp’s Arrow and Slocan Lakes Community Services receives $62,300 to provide anti-violence services for men.

• Nelson’s Freedom Quest Youth Services Society gets $43,517 to connect youth with adult mentors by building mountain bikes.

• Nelson’s Kutenai Art Therapy Institute Association receives $32,000 to put on a series of art therapy studio sessions targeted at social and community service agencies and vulnerable community members.

• The Nelson Police Department gets $17,899 to grow its restorative justice program.

• Career Development Services in Trail is granted $33,500 to provide support for community members in need of housing.

Contract care homes mean more hospital deaths: seniors advocate
Safe-proof your home and avoid vacation becoming 'open season' for burglars

