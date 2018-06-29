Human flag created during last year’s Canada 150 celebrations at Kiwanis Beaver Creek Park. (Trail Times file photo)

Celebrate Canada Day at Beaver Creek or Rossland Museum

In Greater Trail, the day kicks off with a pancake breakfast at Kiwanis Beaver Creek Park

Canada Day celebrations in the area:

• Kiwanis Beaver Creek Park from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.

The event kicks off with a $6 pancake and sausage breakfast from 8-10:30 a.m. followed by a $6 barbecue burger or $3 hot dog lunch. All proceeds go to local charities.

Family fun including children’s games, face painting and scavenger hunt begin at 10 a.m. Live entertainment for all ages and community group displays run throughout the day.

The national anthem will be sung at noon with red and white iced cake to follow.

Free wheelchair accessible bus service to and from Beaver Creek is available from downtown Trail at 9 a.m., 11 a.m., 12:30

p.m. and 2 p.m. Pick up and drop off sites are in Shavers Bench at Seventh Ave. and McBride St.; Highway Drive at the city

public works yard; and Old Waneta Road in front of Maglio Building Supplies.

The bus leaves the park at 10:30 a.m., noon, 1:30 p.m. and 3 p.m.

Event organizers reminds guests that dogs are not permitted in the Kiwanis park area.

The day winds up with fireworks in Gyro Park at dusk.

• Rossland Museum and Discovery Centre noon to 3 p.m.

The day begins with a hike up Mount Roberts at 8 a.m., all welcome.

Family-friendly activities include gold panning, a nature playground and free arts and crafts in the Kid’s Pavilion. Food and entertainment featuring the Golden City Fiddlers, Gold Fever Follies and DJ Jazzy Jo.

Evening activities launch with local band Kiana Tingley at 6 p.m., a showcase by Petunia & The Vipers and fireworks at dusk.

Admission for festivities is by donation.

Kootenay Gateway Mountain Shuttle will run a complimentary service from downtown to the museum and back throughout the evening.

