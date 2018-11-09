Change to Trail hospital’s main entrance on Saturday

On Saturday, Nov. 10 from approximately 8 a.m. to 4 p.m., the main entrance to Kootenay Boundary Regional Hospital will be closed due to construction.
Patients and visitors can access the hospital through the MRI entrance to the hospital during these times (photo attached).
Signs will direct people to that entrance and through to the lobby (emergency department, elevators, registration, etc.).
Interior Health appreciates everyone’s patience and understanding while ongoing work at the hospital takes place.