Charges laid in Humboldt Broncos bus crash: RCMP

The wreckage of a fatal crash north of Tisdale, Sask., is seen on Saturday, April, 7, 2018. The RCMP is expected to provide an update today on the status of its investigation into the Humboldt Broncos bus-truck collision earlier this month. (Jonathan Hayward/The Canadian Press)

Further details on arrest in April 6 crash in rural Saskatchewan to come

Saskatchewan RCMP say charges have been laid in a fatal bus crash that involved the Humboldt Broncos junior hockey team.

Mounties say an arrest was made this morning in a collision between the bus and a semi-trailer at a rural Saskatchewan intersection on April 6.

Further details — including the name of the accused and charges — are to be provided at a media availability at noon PT at the RCMP Depot in Regina.

The Broncos were on their way to a playoff game when the crash occurred, killing 16 people and injuring 13 others. Most of the injured players have been released from hospital.

The driver of the semi-trailer was not hurt. He was taken into custody immediately after the collision and released later that evening.

In June, RCMP said they were preparing to talk to Crown prosecutors about potential charges.

READ MORE: Humboldt survivors to attend NHL Awards

Officers were still investigating at that time and had only said that the semi-trailer was in the intersection when the crash occurred.

“We need the evidence and facts first, and that’s what is … adding to the extra time here to work through that process,” Williams said in June.

The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter