(AP Photo/Mark Zaleski, File)

Check your EpiPen packaging for defects before you need it: Health Canada

Agency says the device itself could get stuck inside its holder

The makers of the EpiPen are warning that a “very small number” of the devices could get stuck inside their packaging, delaying their use and possibly leading to disability or death.

Pfizer Canada has told Health Canada that in some cases, the label on the EpiPen, an auto-injector that treats anaphylactic allergic reactions, has been incorrectly applied and could stick to the inside of the carrier tube or outer packaging.

According to the company, that means the device might not slide out of its package quickly enough.

The products affected are:

  • EpiPen (0.3 mg) (DIN 00509558) products that expire between April 2018 and October 2019
  • EpiPen Jr (0.15 mg) (DIN 00578657) products that expire between April 2018 and October 2019

Pfizer is not recalling any of the devices, but is asking pharmacists and patients to make sure their device slides out properly before they’re needed in an emergency.

To do so, you should:

  • Flip open the carrier tube cap, gently turn the tube upside down and let the device slide out into your hand
  • Do not remove the blue safety release from the auto-injector device
  • If your device sticks or does not slide out easily from its tube, or the device label has unglued edges, return it to your pharmacist for replacement
  • Do not attempt to remove or re-attach the label under any circumstances.

The company said no cases of this happening have been reported in Canada.

Packaging woes aren’t the only issue affecting EpiPens: this summer, the company warned Health Canada that “manufacturing issues” could lead to a shortage of the live-saving device.

Health Canada says the disruption in supply continues.

@katslepian

katya.slepian@bpdigital.ca

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Man allegedly gets violent after wrong Tim Hortons order
Next story
Husband of fallen B.C. mountie calls for harsher DUI consequences

Just Posted

$200,000 Lotto Max winning ticket purchased in Trail-Rossland area

Two tickets in B.C. won about $196,000 in prize money in Friday’s Lotto Max draw

Pet blessings on Sunday in downtown Trail

St. Andrew’s Church, located at 1347 Pine Ave., will offer a Blessing of Animals Service at 4 p.m.

Candidate drops out of Rossland council race-again

Andrew Zwicker has taken a job and says he can’t serve as a city councillor

Castlegar hazardous waste round-up Saturday

Take your household hazardous waste to the Castlegar Community Complex Saturday.

Kootenay Pass vs. Kootenay Skyway

Many names were considered in 1964 for the new highway link between Salmo and Creston

Battle over sex education in B.C. sparks #SOGIis4Me campaign

Teachers, parents and pastors Tweet support for sexual orientation and gender identity curriculum

Petition to stop Site C dam falls short

Petition gathered only 737 signatures from across the whole province

Husband of fallen B.C. mountie calls for harsher DUI consequences

Const. Sarah Beckett was killed two years ago in Greater Victoria by convicted drunk driver Kenneth Fenton

Check your EpiPen packaging for defects before you need it: Health Canada

Agency says the device itself could get stuck inside its holder

Five things to know about the new U.S.-Mexico-Canada Agreement

U.S. gets more access to Canadian dairy market, and preserving Chapter 19, are at the top

Man allegedly gets violent after wrong Tim Hortons order

Staff at a New Westminster location claim he poured his Iced Capp out and hit another customer

Walmart fined $20K for contaminated food sold after Fort McMurray wildfire

Food exposed to wildfires could be damaged by unsafe temperatures, smoke, fire retardants, and more

Five NHL players looking to avoid last year’s performance in 2018-19 season

Top of the list is the Chicago Blackhawks’ Jonathan Toews, with 74 games played, 20 goals, 52 points

NAFTA deal ends preference for B.C. wine in grocery stores in 2019

Dispute settlement panel has supported Canada in softwood talks

Most Read