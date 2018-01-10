A child was pricked by a needle Monday afternoon at this McDonald’s location on Pandora Avenue. (Ragnar Haagen/BLACK PRESS)

Child pricked by discarded needle at Victoria restaurant

Incident took place Monday at a downtown McDonald’s, located across the street from a homeless shelter

A Victoria business owner has come forward following reports a child accidentally pricked themselves on a discarded needle Monday afternoon at the McDonald’s franchise he owns on Pandora Avenue.

“As the owner of a local family friendly business, I am treating this incident with the utmost priority and taking the situation very seriously,” Wayne Krawchuck said in a statement Tuesday.

“We have spoken with the family involved, and are also working closely with the local police.”

The parents realized something was wrong when their child began crying, according to the Victoria Police Department.

RELATED: Syringe found in downtown Victoria parking dispenser

“Upon inspection by the parents, they noticed an uncapped syringe. The three-year-old was taken to hospital suffering non-life threatening injuries,” according to a statement from VicPD.

Police are in the early stages of their investigation and ask anyone with information to call 250-995-7654.

RELATED: Needle found on handrail of Victoria parkade

Last summer a security guard patrolling a downtown parkade found a syringe taped to the underside of a hand railing on Yates St. and in Nov. 2017 an uncapped syringe was found in a downtown parking ticket dispenser.

The McDonald’s location where this incident occurred is across the street from Victoria’s largest inner-city community centre that includes transitional housing, counselling and outreach service.

editor@vicnews.com

Previous story
B.C. teacher suspended after student passes out from headlock
Next story
Canada launches global trade complaint against U.S.

Just Posted

Joint replacement surgery still on hold at KBRH

Full hip and knee replacements have been on hold since December after a confirmed infection increase

Clearing a path for Trail history

Westwind Design Group is in town this week beginning the installation of TRC museum exhibits

RDKB firefighters respond to early-morning calls

From smoke in Rossland to fire in Fruitvale and first responder assists in between

Bird count down in Greater Trail

The 2017 Christmas Bird Count, held Dec. 16, had the lowest tally observed in the past 13 years

UPDATE: Cops find fentanyl and more after traffic stop

Kelowna cops were alerted to an erratic driver and seized a variety of narcotics

Cash rules tightened for B.C. casinos

Gamblers must report source for buy-ins of $10,000 and up

B.C. Indigenous teen model to walk in major Australian fashion show

Jada Raphael of the Cook’s Ferry Band will represent the Nlakapamux and Secwepemc Nations

Hospitals, care homes struggle with influenza

Call your doctor or 8-1-1 for nurse advice before going to emergency

B.C. girls get a step up in the navy and coast guard

Anything Foundation offers girls the chance to learn more about military careers

B.C. teen dies in fire in First Nation community

Emergency crews responded to a mobile home fire early Tuesday on the Williams Lake Indian Band’s Sugar Cane Reserve

‘Do-Gooder’ traumatizes B.C. cat owner

Cat stolen from vehicle in Salmon Arm by man who thought he was rescuing animal from neglect

Nelson Leafs win fifth straight

Josh Williams had 20 saves for his fourth consecutive shutout

‘Keep the coffee out of your rectum and in your cup’

Gwyneth Paltrow’s natural lifestyle website Goop is now recommending a do-it-yourself coffee enema

Most Read