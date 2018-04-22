Child’s body found in river downstream from where boy went missing during flood

Three-year-old Kaden Young was swept out of his mother’s arms in February

Ontario Provincial Police say a fisherman has found the body of a child in the Grand River, 13 kilometres downstream from where a three-year-old boy went missing during a flood in February.

Police say the fisherman found the body at around 3 p.m. Saturday near Orangeville, Ont., and it is being transported to a coroner’s office to be identified.

Multiple police units and a forensic squad helped remove the body from the river, and they remain on the scene.

On Feb. 21, three-year-old Kaden Young was swept out of his mother’s arms when their vehicle entered the Grand River during a flood.

Police, along with hundreds of people from the community, have been searching the river daily ever since.

Investigators say they’ll release information about the deceased’s identity as soon as the coroner’s office completes its examination.

The Canadian Press

Previous story
B.C. student makes short-list for autism advocacy award

Just Posted

Mountain near Grand Forks named after Hardy boys

PLACE NAMES: Hardy Mountain, Hayes, Hilltop, Hodges

Great Blue Heron on decline in Basin

A two-year study shows the number of active heron nests in the Basin has never been lower

Tell the Times

Web Poll: Do you agree with moving BC Day to align with other provinces?

Columbia River low for another week

BC Hydro; Cold spring has river levels lower than normal for this time of year

Enjoy Earth Day events in Greater Trail

Earth Day an opportunity to embrace ‘green’ events in Trail and Greater Area

VIDEO: Moose found licking salt off B.C. man’s pickup truck

Tab Baker was in his garage in Prince George when the small moose gave his truck a clean

B.C. VIEWS: Eliminating efficiency for farm workers

Don’t worry, NDP says, the B.C. economy’s booming

B.C. student makes short-list for autism advocacy award

Brody Butts honoured for his role as a mentor and self-advocate

Austin Powers ‘Mini-Me’, Verne Troyer, dies at 49

Facebook page confirmed his death Saturday afternoon

Alberta man dead after snowmobile collision on B.C. mountain

The incident occurred on Boulder Mountain Friday morning

B.C. parents grieving teen’s overdose death say it started with opioid prescription

Elliot Eurchuk, 16, died at his Oak Bay home Friday, after taking street drugs

16 of 20 fastest improving B.C. schools are public: Fraser Institute

Independent elementary schools remain at top of the chart in think tank’s annual report card

NAFTA: Talks continue through weekend in scramble to get a deal

Foreign Affairs Minister Chrystia Freeland called negotiations ‘perpetual’

Pulp mill fined $900,000 for leaking effluent into B.C. lake

Mackenzie Pulp Mill pleaded guilty to depositing deleterious substance into water frequented by fish

Most Read