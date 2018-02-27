B.C. courthouse evacuated due to bomb threat

Emergency response teams still arriving to downtown core

Chilliwack’s court house has been evacuated this afternoon, following a bomb threat.

The Progress has a reporter on scene.

More to come.

Previous story
School districts adding up cost of new health tax
Next story
Vancouver Island sheep gets loose and rams children

Just Posted

Snowfall warning for Boundary-West Kootenay

Environment Canada is alerting commuters of heavy snow from the Paulson Summit to Kootenay Pass

Introducing the Trail Ambassadors

The program culminates in crowning Miss Trail during Silver City Days, this year, May 11

Two more days to vote for Scarlet Sway

Round 1 voting for CBC’s 2018 Searchlight open until Feb. 28, at noon

MLA needs to speak up on Kootenay road conditions

Letter to the Editor by Bob Zanussi of Trail

Fruitvale sewer, garbage fees going up

Fruitvale council approved the bylaw changes in a Special Meeting on Feb. 20

Put your phones away to enjoy dinner: UBC study

Researchers find smartphones actually add to the boredom when eating out with friends and family

Overdose data policy may not comply with FOI law, expert says

But B.C. Coroners likely ‘most transparent jurisdiction in the country,’ according to spokesperson

RCMP investigate after flagger hit by beer can

The employee was struck in the head but his hard hat prevented serious injury

Federal budget fosters pharmacare, pot-based drugs

Advisory council to come up with options on how to create a national pharmacare program

Gangster Jarrod Bacon mistakenly released from prison 16 months too early

Red Scorpions member let out on statutory release last year due to mistake in files

Body found near Victoria harbour

Police and divers had been looking in the same area for a missing man earlier this month

VIDEO: New payroll health care a $100K hit for greenhouses

Darvonda Nurseries in Langley not the only large farm affected, family says

Vancouver Island sheep gets loose and rams children

Incident happened Tuesday south of Nanaimo

B.C. courthouse evacuated due to bomb threat

Emergency response teams still arriving to downtown core

Most Read