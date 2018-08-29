To view current wildfire information within the Regional District of Kootenay Boundary, visit rdkb.com. (Image: RDKB)

China Creek fire under control

On Aug. 27, the RDKB advised the China Creek fire is “no longer a concern”

The China Creek Fire is under control and no longer a concern, according to the latest update from regional emergency operations.

Chris Marsh, program manager from the Regional District of Kootenay Boundary updated the wildfire situation late Monday, and reported no further updates will be provided on the China Creek fire.

Another fire of note called Horns Mountain or Santa Rosa fire continues to burn near the Santa Rosa summit.

Reported to be 50 per cent contained on the Canadian side of the border and 85 per cent contained in the U.S. the fire has consumed approximately 2,200 hectares, 317 of those within B.C.

That wildfire began in Washington state weeks ago and crossed into B.C. into Area B, south of Rossland, around Aug. 12.

As a precautionary measure in the interest of public safety, the RDKB has 33 addresses located on Evacuation Alert.

“Temperatures early this week will remain cooler than normal,” Marsh advised. “Over the last two days the West Kootenay has seen some rain, the Boundary however has not received much. There is a chance of showers on Thursday with the passage of a cold front, there will also be some wind.”

Emergency Social Services, Red Cross and local municipalities are prepared to respond should the need arise across the regional district, Marsh added.

“The RDKB EOC remains activated at Level 1 to support wildfire response in the RDKB, as well as to monitor developing situations in other regions.”

As of Aug. 27, there has been 2,005 wildfires across British Columbia that, as-a-whole, have consumed 971,000 hectares.

Of the total, 420 fires were in the Southeast Fire Centre, which burnt 51,000 hectares.

The RDKB serves more than 31,000 residents in eight incorporated municipalities and five unincorporated electoral areas. The district stretches across 8,200 square kilometres from Champion Lakes in the east all the way to Big White in the west. Services include recreation and culture, planning, building inspection, environmental programs, economic development and public safety services for fire and other emergencies.

 

Part of the 2018 B.C. wildfire story is that the province has seen 15 per cent more lightning strikes compared to the 1999-2018 average so far this summer, according to ECCC Weather British Columbia. (Image: ECCCWeatherBC@ Twitter)

