Longtime friends Kate Hunter, Lily Cox and Georgia Springate were recognized by Surrey council Monday for their efforts in August to help two distressed swimmers. (City of Surrey photo)

City lauds 11-year-old friends as heroes for rescue efforts in Crescent Beach

Trio celebrated at Surrey City Hall

A trio of Crescent Beach friends who pulled two struggling swimmers to safety last August were recognized at Surrey City Hall Monday as heroes.

Kate Hunter, Lily Cox and Georgia Springate “demonstrated the very best qualities in young people and our young citizens” when they didn’t hesitate to help, Mayor Linda Hepner said, in presenting the girls with certificates of recognition.

The girls – who were all 11 years old at the time, and members of the Crescent Beach Swim Club – were pier-jumping on the evening of Aug. 18 when they noticed two swimmers who were in distress and worked together to bring both to safety.

“This was no small feat,” Hepner said, noting the area is known for a “cold, strong current.”

“You acted on instinct and you acted selflessly and your actions were incredibly brave. There is no question in my mind and in the minds of council here tonight that you three are indeed heroes for your actions.”

Previous story
Dead man found in car near Field not suspicious: RCMP
Next story
B.C. Paramedics to get their own union

Just Posted

First poppy

The annual poppy campaign will begin in the Trail area on Friday

Trail commercial tax incentive nearing end

Property assessments are “frozen” pre-upgrade for up to 10 years

Wood stove exchange aims to clear the air

Since 2008, communities have received almost $2.9 million from the Wood Stove Exchange Program

Operation Christmas Child; donations needed in Trail area

The Trail area has until Nov. 17 to pack a shoebox for a child living in an impoverished country

Snow, rain and wind to hit Kootenay Pass over weekend: forecast

Environment Canada is calling for varying weather across the Kootenays this weekend

REPLAY: B.C. this week in video

In case you missed it, here’s a look at replay-worthy highlights from across the province this week

B.C. Paramedics to get their own union

Minister Adrian Dix wants to deal with opioids, community care

City lauds 11-year-old friends as heroes for rescue efforts in Crescent Beach

Trio celebrated at Surrey City Hall

NHL needs to take action on hits to the head: former NHL goalie

Ken Dryden says its up to commissioner Gary Bettman to help reduce brain injuries

Educators speak out against B.C. school trustee’s anti-LGBTQ post

Trustees, BCSTA distance themselves from Chilliwack school trustee’s opinions

Dead man found in car near Field not suspicious: RCMP

The body of a 52-year-old New Brunswick man was found inside a vehicle last weekend

ICBC says 25 per cent more traffic crashes happen on Halloween

It works out to 330 people injured in 920 crashes across the province.

B.C. section of The Great Trail complete

Dignitaries were on hand for the ceremony of the completed B.C. trail pathway

Vernon man heading to trial for murder

William Victor Schneider charged in connection with death of woman in Vancouver

Most Read