Former mayor Mike Martin officially passed the council gavel to Mayor Lisa Pasin during the city’s swearing in of Pasin and six councillors Monday night. Coun. Robert Cacchioni, Coun. Carol Dobie, Coun. Eleanor Gattafoni Robinson and Coun. Sandy Santori are incumbents who won their seats by acclamation. Coun. Colleen Jones and Coun. Paul Butler are new to Trail politics and round out the table of seven.

City of Trail swears in first female mayor

Mayor Lisa Pasin is the city’s first female mayor since Trail was incorporated June 14, 1901

Trail’s new council was sworn in Monday night.

Long-time volunteers, including those at the Trail Regional Airport, were acknowledged for their service.

