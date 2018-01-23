The City of Trail is applying for a recreation infrastructure grant from the Trust for upgrades to Lower Sunningdale Park. Sheri Regnier photo

City seeks Trust funding for Lower Sunningdale Park

Trail will apply for $32,500 toward converting the old tennis court into a multi-use surface

A project long in the city books – a revamp of Lower Sunningdale Park – could soon be one step closer with help from Columbia Basin Trust (Trust).

As the Feb. 1 deadline nears, council gave Trail parks and recreation the go-ahead to apply for $32,500 from the Trust’s recreation infrastructure grant program. The money would pay for half the costs to convert the old tennis court into a multi-sport playing surface.

The vision for a multi-use area is to focus on basketball, shinny, non-permanent pickleball and other racquet sports.

A phased-plan for Lower Sunningdale Park was developed back in 2012, which included renovations to the existing tennis court to make it a multi-sport space, the addition of a park washroom, the installation of a secondary hard court and a children’s playground.

The following year, city council invested $50,000 to complete the site’s first phase, the installation of a new playground for children ages two to 12.

Further park improvements have since been deferred, but remain part of Trail’s “Master Plan” for leisure services over the next 10 years and beyond.

“We had to look at what was going to be best for recreational services in the long run,” said Coun. Robert Cacchioni, a longtime advocate for the park, back when the playground opened. “Things may not happen this year or next, but that is the upside of a plan. No matter who is running the ship there is a goal to work toward.”

Under this particular Trust program, the amount of funding requested cannot exceed 50 per cent of projects estimated up to a maximum of $500,000. Total costs for the Lower Sunningdale court conversion are budgeted at $65,000. Work scope includes asphalt repair and court re-surfacing, as well as equipment purchase and installation.

The city received a $150,000 grant from the Trust’s recreation infrastructure program last year, for the development of the Trail All Wheel Park.

Work on the $625,000 project is expected to break ground near the Gyro Park boat launch this spring.

 

Lower Sunningdale Park is a popular play area for soccer players of all ages. The city is seeking funds to fix up an adjacent area, an old tennis court, in need of an update. (Jim Bailey photo)

