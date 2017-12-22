Clear path for Santa Claus

As long as Santa and his reindeer fly relatively low, he should have a clear path to Greater Trail chimneys on Sunday.
“The next storm, which is a couple of thousand kilometres away, might gather a little steam and come in for Christmas,” says local forecaster Jesse Ellis. “But I’ll bet it’s going to be clear on Christmas Eve and as long as he stays below 8,000 kilometres, he should be fine.”
Ellis says at this point, a tame Arctic outbreak will bring about a change of especially drier and icier conditions beginning today.
“We’ll probably see cold northerly winds developing Friday night with overnight lows below minus five,” he explained. “And it could be as cold as minus 10, which isn’t unusual for this time of year.”
A shift into a weak Pacific flow is expected late Sunday or Monday, but Ellis admits confidence on that timing is low.
“If I had to go with my gut,” he said. “I’d say that we are probably going to stay cold and dry through Christmas Eve and Christmas Day, but stay tuned on that one.”
Those eager for Santa’s arrival can track his progress around the world at www.noradsanta.org.