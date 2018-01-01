Close to 100 daring souls take the New Year’s Day Polar Bear Swim at Gyro Park

JIM BAILEY
Trail Times
A brisk wind and chilly -5 C didn’t stop 91 brave residents of Greater Trail from taking the plunge
JIM BAILEY
Trail Times
The first baby of 2018 for the Interior Health Authority region was born in Penticton
A year in review: the shocking, stirring and amazing stories that caught our attention
No sweat for Polar Bear swimmers, the Columbia River is about 4.4 C or 40 degrees Fahrenheit
Boy was in vehicle that rolled into lake and sank on Wednesday.
‘It’s a tie!’: Toronto welcomes two New Year’s babies born at midnight
A prominent UK CEO and Canadian pilot were victims of Australia seaplane crash
BC Hydro still working to restore electricity to 3,000 following ice storms
10 U.S. citizens including families from Florida, NY die in Costa Rica plane crash
It’s a girl! The BC Government announces B.C.’s first baby of 2018 was born in Surrey
New Yorkers, celebrity entertainers and tourists from around the world packed a frigid Times Square to mark the start of 2018
Kim says US should know North Korean nuclear force a reality
Montreal’s citywide ban on plastic shopping bags comes into effect Jan. 1, 2018
Temperatures have averaged -28 C in recent days, and with the wind chill it can feel more like -40 C.
Kim says US should know North Korean nuclear force a reality
Halifax kicks off New Year’s Day polar bear dips in spite of extreme cold
