The 44 Engineer Squadron hosted the annual polar bear plunge at Gyro Park with door prizes, warm beverages, a welcoming bonfire and a refreshing dip to kick off an invigorating 2018.

Close to 100 daring souls take the New Year’s Day Polar Bear Swim at Gyro Park

A brisk wind and chilly -5 C didn’t stop 91 brave residents of Greater Trail from taking the plunge

JIM BAILEY

Trail Times

