The Trust is looking for non-technology based companies who are willing to commit time and resources to grow for its new Basin RevUp program. (Image: Columbia Basin Trust)

Columbia Basin Trust offering business accelerator program

Trust seeking motivated companies for customized support and mentorship program

Businesses poised for significant growth can now get assistance to realize their vision through a new accelerator program being offered through Columbia Basin Trust and developed by Accelerate Okanagan.

The Trust is delivering the RevUp business growth accelerator program to support non-technology based businesses in the Basin that have active customers, increasing revenues and current plans for significant expansion. The goal is to help them address their individual business challenges to meet or exceed their growth objectives. Eight to ten companies will be selected to participate in the first round of the program.

“Economic prosperity in the Basin comes down to our individual businesses—their success contributes the region’s success,” said Johnny Strilaeff, Columbia Basin Trust President and Chief Executive Officer. “This program offers senior leadership teams concrete tools and access to industry experts to help growth their business, which in turn creates meaningful and sustainable employment for Basin residents.”

The six-month program connects established companies and their leadership teams with experienced mentors (executives-in-residence) and provides customized growth plans, mentorship and coaching for the leadership team, tailored training opportunities and peer-to-peer engagement.

“The RevUP program was designed to help tackle growth issues and promote future success,” said Program Manager at Accelerate Okanagan, Thuy Tran. “The program has supported growth stage companies that have created and employ over 450 people in the Okanagan. We foresee this same success translating to the Basin.”

Accelerate Okanagan has been successfully delivering RevUp to BC businesses for over five years. The program has been piloted and continually revised to achieve results for businesses year after year.

The Trust is looking for non-technology based companies who are willing to commit time and resources to grow. Learn more about the Basin RevUp program and support available for technology based companies at ourtrust.org/basinrevup.

The Trust is committed to helping Basin businesses thrive. In addition to Basin RevUP, the Trust supports businesses through its Basin Business Advisors program, offers business financing and partnership opportunities and has a range of programs that help businesses hire staff, from students and apprentices to interns. Learn all the ways the Trust supports the region’s economy at ourtrust.org/economic.

Columbia Basin Trust supports the ideas and efforts of the people in the Columbia Basin. To learn more about the Trust’s programs and initiatives, and how it helps deliver social, economic and environmental benefits to the Basin, visit ourtrust.org/economic or call 1.800.505.8998.

