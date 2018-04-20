View of Columbia River along the Trail Esplanade, April 19.

Columbia River low for another week

BC Hydro; Cold spring has river levels lower than normal for this time of year

Water levels in the Columbia River are expected to remain below normal for at least another week.

“The low river flows you are seeing are primarily due to a delayed freshet,” explains Megan Chadwick, communications advisor from BC Hydro in Castlegar. “We had a relatively colder than normal spring this year and until temperatures warm up, we will not see any significant increase in inflows from snowmelt.”

During the spring freshet, wet weather and snow melt increases the natural inflow of water into our reservoirs and river system, she added.

“Forecast for next week calls for return to normal temperatures in the Columbia region. As such, we should see some snowmelt and gradual increase in inflows going forward, but overall water levels are expected to remain below normal through next week.”

The weather forecast from Environment Canada notes:

Fri, April 20 – A mix of sun and cloud and high of 16 C. Periods of rain overnight with a low of plus 5 C.

Sat, April 21 – Periods of rain with a high of 12 C. Cloudy periods at night and a low of minus 1 C.

Sun, April 22 – Sunny and a high of 14 C.Night Clear, low minus 2.

Mon, April 23 – Sunny. High 17. Night Clear. Low plus 3.

Tue, April 24 – A mix of sun and cloud. High 19. Night Cloudy. Low plus 5.

Wed, April 25 – Cloudy with 60 percent chance of showers. High 17.

Province's $6.5M will help women escape violence, Public Safety Minister announces
Accused in B.C. school stabbing found unfit to stand trial

