Commercial huckleberry pickers put on notice

Local berry-pickers may be wondering how the government will enforce its ban on large-scale huckleberry harvests in such a vast terrain as the Kootenay Boundary.
First of all, as with any unlawful activity on Crown land, the province urges the public to report offenders to the RAPP line (Report All Poachers and Polluters) at 1.877.952.7277.
Or reports can be submitted digitally to the Natural Resource officer on the government’s website at gov.bc.ca.
As far as enforcement, certain known operations have already been put on notice, a provincial spokesperson told the Times.
“The ministry has notified several of the known commercial huckleberry harvesters of the decision to restrict commercial huckleberry harvesting,” the spokesperson confirmed.
“As well, Natural Resource Officers in the region are aware of the new restrictions and will be watching for violations on their regular patrols, including well-known huckleberry harvesting areas.”
Additionally, signs will be posted to clearly identify the closed areas.