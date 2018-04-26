Silver City Days set-up nailed down

Trail will host Silver City Days from May 9 to May 13

Another traditional Silver City Days event, the Miss Trail Pageant, is set for Friday May 11 from 7-9 p.m. in The Bailey Theatre. For tickets, contact the box office at 250.368.9669 or toll free 1.866.368.9669.

Weather warming up, check. Downtown Trail locale in the bag, check. Citizen of the Year chosen, check.

Looks like Silver City Days is ready to go for another five-day celebration of all things Trail with chow-down favorites returning to the food fair alongside thrilling Shooting Star rides on the Esplanade.

Even the traditional Tuesday night kickoff is set with a public reception for the Trail-Warfield Citizen of the Year. Brian Volpatti, from the Citizen of the Year Committee, dropped by the Trail Times on Tuesday and revealed that Margaret Crawford has been named the 2017 recipient. (Watch the Trail Times next week for a story about retired teacher and long-time volunteer Margaret Crawford)

Though organizers remained stoic, the midway’s new layout became quite troublesome earlier this month after a final review revealed a shortage of space for the midway and food vendors.

Resolving the problem was causing sleepless nights for the committee, until last week when a timely fix was offered by BOAZ Enterprises, owners of the Crown Columbia All-Suite Boutique Hotel (former Crown Point).

“There were some final changes we needed to make with respect to the Riverfront Food Fair and the midway,” Coun. Sandy Santori said. “After some fine tuning we found that the space was going to be somewhat tight. But thanks to the generosity of BOAZ, they’ve given us permission, for this year, to utilize some of the property that they acquired from the city,” he added.

“Which will buy us a little more time to once again try to re-configure it for 2019. We do appreciate BOAZ’s generosity with giving us access to the property … with Silver City Days only a couple of weeks away, we are well prepared to put on a good show.”

After a warm reception on a drizzly inaugural night last year, the city is hosting its second “Evening Passegiata” on the Columbia River Skywalk Thursday, May 10, from 7-9 p.m.

“The City of Trail is happy to host another Evening Passeggiata (evening stroll) during Silver City Days this year,” Andrea Jolly, events coordinator, said. “The event features entertainment and information stations from the east entrance of the Columbia River Skywalk to the Esplanade, where the Shooting Star midway and Riverfront Food Fair will be set up.”

We encourage everyone to come out and enjoy the ambiance of the event and the Columbia River Skywalk, Jolly said.

“This is a great opportunity to meet up with family or friends for a leisurely stroll while taking in the scenery and learning more about our community organizations.”

The stroll will feature live entertainment by the Trail Maple Leaf Band and La Banda Italiana, a themed-photo booth by Kootenay Savings, and a StoryWalk® by CBAL (Columbia Basin Alliance for Literacy).

The ladies from Italo Canadese will again offer cookies from a pizzelle station, and Mystic Dreams Belly Dancers will host a “shimmy” booth.

Also participating with information and giveaways are the LeRoi Foundation, the Trail Regional Airport, Pacific Coastal Airlines, KidSport, the Trail Ambassadors, Greater Trail Hospice, Trail Sanctuary, the Rock Wall Project, Trail CiB, Century 21 and the Trail Historical Society.

Jolly reminds locals and visitors that Trail Transit will be providing a free shuttle bus during the busy times of the festival. The bus will do a Cedar Avenue/ Gyro Park / Aquatic Centre loop from 9:30 a.m. to 5:30pm on Saturday and a Cedar Avenue / Gyro Park loop from 10:30 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. on Sunday.

“We’d like to remind everyone about the new location of the food fair this year,” she added.

“The Riverfront Food Fair will be set up along the Esplanade, adjacent to the Shooting Star midway. “

The food fair will feature street fare and beverages from 17 vendors. Hours of operation are Wednesday, May 9 through Saturday, May 12 from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. and Sunday May, 13 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

For a full listing of events watch for the West Kootenay Advertiser on Thursday, May 3.