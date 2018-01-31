Community builder praised in House of Commons

MP Rchard Cannings rose in the House of Commons yesterday to deliver a tribute to Penticton’s Rory McIvor.

Rory McIvor got a standing ovation in the House of Commons yesterday (Jan. 29) after MP Richard Cannings delivered a statement in tribute to his memory.

McIvor, a tireless community supporter, passed away in November. Cannings, MP for South Okanagan West Kootenay, listed many of those accomplishments as he praised McIvor.

“My hometown of Penticton, B.C. lost one of its biggest supporters last Nov. 18 (2017),” said Cannings. “He was named Man of the Year in both 1990 and 1999. So to Rory’s wife Anna, and his family and friends, I can truly say he will be missed.”