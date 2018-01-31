MP Rchard Cannings rose in the House of Commons yesterday to deliver a tribute to Penticton’s Rory McIvor.

Community builder praised in House of Commons

MP Richard Cannings delivers tribute to Rory McIvor

Rory McIvor got a standing ovation in the House of Commons yesterday (Jan. 29) after MP Richard Cannings delivered a statement in tribute to his memory.

Related: McIvor left a legacy of community building

McIvor, a tireless community supporter, passed away in November. Cannings, MP for South Okanagan West Kootenay, listed many of those accomplishments as he praised McIvor.

“My hometown of Penticton, B.C. lost one of its biggest supporters last Nov. 18 (2017),” said Cannings. “He was named Man of the Year in both 1990 and 1999. So to Rory’s wife Anna, and his family and friends, I can truly say he will be missed.”

Previous story
VIDEO: Driver suffering suspected drug overdose involved in Lower Mainland crash
Next story
Updated: Trail passes library budget

Just Posted

Fruitvale procures old middle school

After UBCM discussions last fall, the village purchased the site through public foreclosure Jan. 19

Updated: Trail passes library budget

Trail council approved the library’s $510,000 requisition for 2018

Community builder praised in House of Commons

MP Richard Cannings delivers tribute to Rory McIvor

Skier credits Spot beacon for alerting SAR

One of the rescued skiers is a Grand Forks resident

Help send Selkirk nursing students to Guatemala

The Rice and Beans Fundraiser goes Saturday 6 p.m. in the Trail United Church

VIDEO: Time-lapse of super blue moon lunar eclipse

Shot by Fox & Bee Studio

Revelstoke Death Café puts mortality front and centre

Death midwife Theresa Hamilton helps participants with the big questions surrounding life

Precious puppies to be named by you

The RCMP is asking kids from around the country to help name the latest police dogs

A day to tackle the stigma surrounding mental health

Today Canadians are encouraged to Facebook, Tweet, hashtag, snap or just talk about mental health

B.C. senior care improving, but most far below staffing target

Seniors Advocate finds 15% met care hours standard last year, up from 9%

Video: Team B.C. Scotties curling fans enjoying the ride

Entourage of Nanaimo’s Van Osch fans at the Scotties Tournament of Hearts in Penticton

Body shops not to blame for ICBC’s financial issues: ARA

The Automotive Retailers Association is fighting back against accusations levelled against them

Veterans take pension appeal to Canada’s top court

White Rock-based Equitas Society says soldiers injured in Afghanistan ‘deserve better’

Retired players talk mental health with BCHL clubs

Nathan MacMaster and Steve Bull have fought successful battles with addiction.

Most Read