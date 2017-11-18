COMMUTER ALERT: Snowfall warnings in effect across B.C.

Travelling this weekend? Check the forecasts before hitting the road

‘Tis the season for snowfall warnings effecting British Columbians across the province.

More than 10 weather alerts are in effect, according to Environment Canada, with the white stuff expecting to reach up to 25 cm in regions, including the West Kootenays, Sea-to-Sky Highway and Peace River.

A low pressure system approaching the BC coast will track across the northern Interior Sunday morning before through the eastern sections of the province, forecasts said Saturday.

Snow will become heavy at times this evening as the low approaches and then ease Sunday afternoon as the low moves into Alberta.

Snowfall warnings are in effect for:

B.C. Peace River – 20 cm

Hwy 97: Pine Pass – 20 cm

Hwy 3: Paulson Summit to Kootenay Pass – 15 to 25 cm

Bulkley Valley and The Lakes – 15 to 25 cm

Hwy 16: Smithers to Terrace – 15 to 25 cm

Chilcotin – 20 cm in western sections

East Columbia Trans-Canada Hwy: Eagle Pass to Rogers Pass – 20 cm

Sea to Sky Hwy: Squamish to Whistler – 15 to 25 cm

North Coast: inland sections – 25 to 30 cm

North Columbia – 20 cm

Williston – 20 cm

Yellowhead – 20 cm

