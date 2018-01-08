Cops find fentanyl and more after traffic stop

Kelowna cops were alerted to an erratic driver and seized a variety of narcotics

Black Press file

A West Kootenay man is in custody facing drug related charges after RCMP in Kelowna stopped a suspicious vehicle on Highway 33 east of Kelowna Saturday night.

RCMP pulled over a Dodge Ram pick-up truck after a concerned motorist called police to report an erratic and possibly impaired driver.

What they found after stopping the vehicle included fentanyl, methamphetamine, cocaine and marijuana.

After the call from the public, officers with Central Okanagan Traffic Services as well as the Kelowna RCMP located the vehicle and pulled it over near Brentwood Road in the Joe Rich area, seizing various suspected illicit drugs allegedly found on the man and in the vehicle.

RCMP say in the middle of a traffic stop conducted with the vehicle, officers observed a bag believed to contain illicit drugs in plain sight, which led to the driver of that vehicle being taken into police custody.

During a search of that man, incidental to his arrest, police located and seized just over 100 grams of suspected crystal methamphetamine, nearly 30 grams of suspected cocaine, almost 7 grams of suspected fentanyl, a dozen grams of marijuana and various items consistent with the trafficking in illegal drugs.

“Thanks to our caller, a potentially dangerous driver and these dangerous drugs have now been removed from our streets,” said Cpl. Jesse O’Donaghey.

A 45-year-old West Kootenay man was remanded into police custody over the weekend and was expected to appear in court in Kelowna today.

To report a typo, email: edit@kelownacapnews.com.

@KelownaCapNews
newstips@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
UPDATED: B.C. seeks study on a particularly powerful greenhouse gas

Just Posted

Cops find fentanyl and more after traffic stop

Kelowna cops were alerted to an erratic driver and seized a variety of narcotics

Two Spanish skiers rescued after four days lost in Kootenay backcountry

The duo were reported missing by Kicking Horse Mountain Resort

How did Woodbury get its name?

The man who lent his name to Woodbury Creek wrote and lectured about Ralph Waldo Emerson

Icy warning for Kootenay passes

Freezing rain warning in effect for Highway 3 - Paulson Summit to Kootenay Pass

What’s the buzz around Trail?

The Times talked with Trail Mayor Mike Martin about what’s coming up in 2018

Column: Swedish hockey captain missed the silver lining

Sportsmanship is also a skill that needs practice after Lias Andersson threw his silver medal into the crowd

UPDATED: B.C. seeks study on a particularly powerful greenhouse gas

Province wants info on nitrogen trifluoride, which is 17,000 times more potent than carbon monoxide

SAR extract stranded biker near Alberta border

The man was found by helicopter, partially buried under his bike in a small avalanche.

Female MPs unsure what #MeToo movement means for Parliament Hill: survey

One-third of them said it was difficult to evaluate the harassment complaints process

Deaths of young Victoria sisters trigger reviews by multiple agencies

When police investigation concludes, reviews by MCFD and BC’s child and youth rep could begin

B.C. politicians tackle ride-hailing rules

Uber, Lyft can work with existing taxi business, expert says

Beavers and balloons blamed for power outages in 2017

BC Hydro compiles a list of most memorable outages of last year

2 adults, 2 children killed in Ont. house fire

A fire chief in Oshawa, Ont., says two adults and two children have died in a house fire east of Toronto

Most Read