A body was discovered in the trunk of a car in January near Genelle.

Cops raid Castlegar house in burned-body investigation

Police investigating the death of Jordan Workman, who was found in the trunk of a car in January.

Police say a raid on a home in south Castlegar on Saturday was connected to an investigation of the death of a man last January.

RCMP spokesperson Staff Sgt. Annie Linteau says the raid was part of the investigation into the death of Jordan Workman.

In January of this year, firefighters were called to the scene of a burning vehicle on Highway 22 between Trail and Castlegar. After the fire was extinguished a body was found in the trunk of the car.

Police called the death “suspicious”, but said at the time the public had no cause for concern.

It’s the first time police have officially identified the dead man in the case.

Few details released after body discovered in car trunk

“In support of this investigation, the Major Crime Unit, assisted by the Castlegar, Trail and Kootenay Boundary Regional Detachments, executed a search warrant in the 3100 block of Columbia Avenue, Castlegar, B.C., on April 27,” Linteau said in an email statement.

There’s no indication that any arrests were made as a result of the raid.

The investigation is being led by the Southeast District Major Crime Unit.

