Cranbrook bans summer fireworks, but…

Council also votes to create and plan new winter festival with fireworks display

Cranbrook city council voted to ban fireworks within municipal boundaries in the summer months due to wildfire concerns on Monday night.

Fireworks, which are a normally an entertainment feature of Canada Day celebrations, will be prohibited from April till the end of October. However, given the summer ban, council also voted to create and plan for a winter community event that would include and feature a fireworks display.

Canada Day celebrations will continue as they have in years past, whether planned and organized by the city or a community service group, however, there will be no fireworks display.

“I was against allowing fireworks in that time frame because the last three years, we’ve had to cancel them once,” said Mayor Lee Pratt, “then it was an 11th hour decision whether we were going to have them and it’s always a safety concern.

“Let’s face it, it’s getting to be a worse and worse fire season here now so I thought why are we even taking that chance.”

While residents may be upset about the summer fireworks ban, a winter community event or festival with fireworks will be safer and just as family-friendly, Pratt said.

“It makes sense; we discussed having winter fireworks, so you could have them at 7 p.m./8 p.m. when all the kids are awake and will enjoy them,” he continued.

Wayne Price, the Director of Fire and Emergency Services, pushed for the ban due to the wildfire risks that the region — and the entire province — has seen over the last few years.

Cranbrook’s Canada Day fireworks display was called off at the very last minute last year in what makes for a stressful decision for city staff and the public who are trying to plan their Canada Day celebrations.

“You have the contractor come in, he scopes the site out the week before, he spends the entire day setting up, and the anticipation’s there in the community — it’s an extremely hard decision,” Price said. “It’s a real let down for the community so it’s a real lose-lose when we go there.”

Price noted that staff looked at the seasonal trends over the last five years, which have seen warmer temperatures and worsening wildfire conditions.

The city has a ban on open burning during the same time frame, and adding a fireworks ban made sense, Price added.

Council also voted to send a letter to the Regional District of East Kootenay encouraging a ban on using fireworks in rural areas due to wildfire risks.

Previous story
Judith Guichon steps down as Lieutenant Governor of B.C.
Next story
Student summit set for Castlegar

Just Posted

The Trail Wave

Dan Popadynetz made the trek to Trail’s Rock Island to tackle the Columbia River feature

Trail mayor not seeking re-election

Mayor Mike Martin announced during Monday council that he will not seek a second term

FortisBC helps Trail with streetlight upgrades

Trail received a cheque nearing $45,000 from FortisBC toward new LED streetlights

Archery for all ages at Casino range

Archers from the Okanagan and Alberta joined locals at the two-day West Kootenay Archery Club Shoot

Updated: Columbia River low for another week

BC Hydro; Cold spring has river levels lower than normal for this time of year

VIDEO: B.C. man recognized for spinning basketball on toothbrush

Abbotsford man holds world record for longest duration of time of 60.5 seconds

Political heavyweights hit Washington in hunt for NAFTA deal

Officials from Prime Minister’s office, Foreign Affairs Minister Chrystia Freeland part of talks

Greenbelt Microgreens recall in B.C., Alberta, due to Listeria concerns

Canadian Food Inspection Agency says there have been no illnesses linked to the microgreens

Commit to harassment-free environment or forego federal arts funding: Joly

$552,000 coming from feds for training so arts organizations build, maintain respectful workplaces

Aquilini-linked ranch fined $70,000 for storing cranes on farmland

Pitt Meadows council supporting application to Agricultural Land Commission

Minister calls out misogyny, but PM says too soon to talk motive in van attack

Alek Minassian is charged with 10 counts of first-degree murder and 13 counts of attempted murder

Decorated Canadian pairs skaters Duhamel and Radford officially retire

The Ontario duo took bronze in pairs at the Games in Pyeongchang, South Korea

B.C.’s top 20 ‘rattiest’ cities

Lower Mainland, Vancouver Island and Okanagan make shortlist for areas prone to rats

B.C. man’s great-aunt among 10 victims of Toronto attack

Dorothy Sewell was one of 10 people killed on Monday after a man in a van mowed down dozens of people

Most Read