Darkwoods Conservation is closed to all public road access due to wildfires

The Nature Conservancy of Canada (NCC) has closed all public access to its Darkwoods Conservation Area due to a large wildfire on its southern border. The Blazed Creek Fire, which is burning in close proximity to Highway 3 approximately 20 kms northwest of Creston, has expanded to over 5,000 hectares as of Tuesday, August 14, according to the BC Wildfire Service.

No end in sight for wildfires

Boat access to Tye along the shore of Kootenay Lake is still permitted, but people should be ready to evacuate if the fire situation worsens. No vehicle access into Darkwoods is allowed at this time.

The Nature Conservancy of Canada encourages all people travelling through BC to please be vigilant with all ignition sources and respect any closures that may be imposed due to wildfires or fire danger.

A travel advisory is in effect for possible sudden highway closures due to wildfire activity. Check www.drivebc.ca for the latest Highway 3 information.