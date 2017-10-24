Dead man found in car near Field not suspicious: RCMP

The body of a 52-year-old New Brunswick man was found inside a vehicle last weekend

The death of a 52-year-old New Brunswick man whose body was found near Field is being called not suspicious.

The man, who has not been named, was discovered dead in a vehicle near Emerald Lake Road at about midday on Sunday, police said on Monday. He was in a 2018 silver Hyundai Elantra.

The death has been deemed “non-criminal in nature” after an investigation by RCMP and the coroner.

Emerald Lake Road is on the way to Emerald Lake Lodge, a popular tourist destination.

