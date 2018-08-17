Vicki McKay told her dramatic story of returning to her apartment on Tuesday, the scene of a shooting spree where four people were gunned down days earlier. (Photo by THE CANADIAN PRESS) Vicki McKay told her dramatic story of returning to her apartment on Tuesday, the scene of a shooting spree where four people were gunned down days earlier. (Photo by THE CANADIAN PRESS)

Details revealed about Fredericton shooting

Judge lifts publication ban on court documents related to the Fredericton shooting

A New Brunswick judge has lifted a publication ban on court documents related to the Fredericton shooting that killed four people, revealing details about how the deadly attack unfolded.

The province’s Court of Queen’s Bench had issued the ban on Monday — hours after media reported on their content — imposing an information blackout on the sequence of events that claimed the lives of Bobbie Lee Wright, Donnie Robichaud and Fredericton police constables Robb Costello and Sara Burns.

RELATED: Matthew Vincent Raymond, 48, charged in Fredericton shooting

Court documents unsealed today reveal that the alleged gunman was wounded in the abdomen as he allegedly engaged another officer from his apartment window.

The Crown information sheet says around 7:20 a.m. last Friday, a woman called 911 to report shots fired at 237 Brookside Drive.

The documents say the woman said someone was on the ground and she wasn’t sure if they were alive.

Upon arrival, Costello and Burns went into the driveway while another officer who arrived moments after stopped to ask questions of a passerby.

“(The officer) then heard a couple more gunshots so he proceeded into 237 Brookside Drive in back of building C,” the documents state.

“Once there, he noticed Constables Costello and Burns laying on the ground not moving. He also noticed another male on the ground and not moving, beside Const. Costello.”

A male witness told an officer that shots were coming from the top floor of the apartment building. He and another officer then entered the building, set up containment and confirmed the alleged shooter was in Apartment 11-C.

The officer later learned that another member had engaged the shooter after he saw him point his long gun at him from the window.

“(The officer) believed he had hit the shooter in the torso,” the documents say.

“A little while later members of the (Fredericton Police Force Emergency Response Team) entered the apartment and took the lone occupant and shooter into custody. The suspect had been shot in the abdomen.”

RELATED: Trudeau honours Fredericton shooting victims as he opens Toronto street festival

Police found “items believed to be firearm(s) and ammunition” inside the apartment.

Police say in the document that Wright’s body was found in the passenger side of a vehicle — which was registered to Wright — and all four victims were found in and around the vehicle.

The vehicle’s windshield had been blown out.

Police say Costello, Robichaud and Wright were pronounced dead at the scene while Burns was taken to hospital, where she was pronounced dead.

Matthew Vincent Raymond, 48, has been charged with four counts of first-degree murder. He is set to appear in court on Aug. 27.

The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Rossland farmer seeks exemption from water rules
Next story
Ripple effect from acid spill overwhelms Trail car dealership

Just Posted

Evacuation alert issued for City of Kimberley

Three hours after an evacuation order was issued for the St. Mary Valley, an evacuation alert was issued for the nearby community of Kimberley.

Ripple effect from acid spill overwhelms Trail car dealership

There are currently more than 1,000 claims related to the April 10 and May 23 incidents

What you see …

If you have a recent photo to share email editor@trailtimes.ca

Blood red B.C.

If you have a recent photo to share email editor@trailtimes.ca

Night market at Gyro Park tonight

Music in the Park with market on Thursday; a special performance at Gyro Park on Tuesday

Kim XO is Black Press Media’s fashionista

Starting Sept. 7, stylist Kim XO will host Fashion Fridays on the Life channel on Black Press Meida

Details revealed about Fredericton shooting

Judge lifts publication ban on court documents related to the Fredericton shooting

Minister optimistic after 2 days of Columbia River Treaty negotiations

Canadian and U.S. officials met in Nelson Wednesday and Thursday to discuss future of the treaty

Man dies in B.C. police cell while awaiting court hearing

An independent investigation is underway after a man died while in Penticton police custody Aug. 16

RCMP appeal for tips, dashcam footage in German tourist shooting west of Calgary

The Durango crashed into the ditch after the shooting near the Goodstoney Rodeo Centre

2 nurses attacked at B.C. psych hospital, union calls for in-unit security

PHSA says that in-unit guards would do more harm than good

Former B.C. optician won’t be jailed for sexually assaulting minor

Kenneth Pilkington sentenced to 24 months’ probation for offence three decades ago

B.C. program to educate parents reduces ‘shaken baby syndrome’ by 35%

Period of PURPLE Crying was launched nearly a decade ago

Red Cross now accepting donations for those impacted by B.C. wildfires

The Canadian Red Cross is asking for help now and in the weeks and months ahead.

Most Read