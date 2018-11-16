Woman searching for father last seen in Nelson in 1999

This picture of Chandra Machin’s family was taken in 1982. Machin is looking for her father, Frank Johnson, who lived in Nelson in the 1990s. Photo submitted

Chandra Machin hasn’t seen her father in nearly two decades, and she’s hoping someone in Nelson may know his whereabouts.

Frank Edward Peter Johnson likely lived in Nelson from 1993 to 2001. Machin told the Nelson Star she last saw him in 1999 when she was 18 years old, and hasn’t spoken to him since 2001.

“I don’t know really what I’m trying to achieve here. It’s been a long time. But I have kids of my own now and it makes me think about it,” she said.

Johnson, who would be 73 years old now, grew up in Vancouver. He moved to the United States and met Machin’s mother in Cook County, Ill. Chandra Machin was born in Chicago in 1982.

A year or two later, Machin’s parents split up, and Johnson moved to Nelson in the early 1990s.

“He was a very out-there hippie guy who lived in a little cabin outside Nelson that didn’t have electricity,” said Machin, who now lives in Colorado.

Anyone with information on Johnson’s current or former whereabouts can contact Star reporter Tyler Harper at tyler.harper@nelsonstar.com.



tyler.harper@nelsonstar.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter