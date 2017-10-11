Don’t release “harmful” FSA results, school trustees ask province

President Gordon Swan says results can be unfair when outside groups use them to rank

School trustees are asking the province to not release Foundation Skills Assessment results this year.

BC School Trustees Association President Gordon Swan sent an open letter to Education Minister Rob Fleming earlier this month, noting that school boards “have been encouraged by your comments regarding the

unfairness of ranking schools and the negative implications this has for the K-12 education system.”

Swan wrote that “any public circulation of school results inevitably leads to the public ranking of schools by outside groups.”

No groups were named by name, but the Fraser Institutes annual school report card has garnered opposition from school trustees and the B.C. Teacher’s Federation before.

In response to a query about the report card earlier this year, the BCTF emailed back a meme, since removed from their Twitter feed: