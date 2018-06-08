Submitted photo

Doors open today for Kootenay Healthy Lifestyles Expo

The event goes June 8 and June 9 in the Trail Memorial Centre

Celebrating the people, businesses and lifestyle that defines Kootenay living; 100+ vendors, exhibitors, artisans, and health and wellness experts featured

The largest healthy living, wellness and outdoor lifestyle expo in southeast B.C. will take place June 8-9 in the Trail Memorial Centre.

Kootenay Healthy Lifestyles Expo is a conference and trade show event featuring over 100 market vendors, presenters, exhibitors and artisans, as well as seminars and demonstrations promoting holistic and western health practices, green initiatives, food sustainability, outdoor activities, physical and emotional well-being, nutrition, and wellness.

“Kootenay Healthy Lifestyles Expo provides an opportunity for people throughout the Columbia Basin and beyond to learn more about traditional wellness services and activities, as well as sample products, take classes and engage directly with experts,” said Audry Durham, Executive Director, Trail and District Chamber of Commerce. “Many exhibitors will provide free consultations on living well, eating well and living green.

“There is also a farmer’s market, healthy food court, contests, shopping, prizes — which include two Trail/Vancouver return flight tickets, flat screen TV, and a season pass to the Smoke Eaters games — and a highly-anticipated series of renowned keynote speakers.”

Keynote presenters include international speaker Dr. James Chestnut, Doctor of Chiropractic and author of Live Right for Your Species Type, Clinical Herbalist Terry Willard, author of the Wild Rose Herbal Series, and Lisa Kilgar, registered holistic nutritionist. A few home-grown experts will also be featured, such as the Kootenay’s own Gerald Klassen, local outdoor lifestyle expert, and Ian Lockey, who competed at the Paralympics in Sochi 2014. The event is filled with ongoing presentations as well as a demonstration stage featuring different healthy lifestyle activities.

“Working on this event continues to fill me with gratitude,” Durham said. “For our talented staff, volunteer board, Expo Committee and volunteers, business sponsors and local government officials that have stepped forward to support this major chamber event and help bring it to our area.”

Tickets to the Kootenay Healthy Lifestyles Expo are $8 for two days or $5 for one day and include full access to all events and presentations. Tickets are available for purchase at the door, at L’Bears Natural Foods and Detzler Chiropractic in Trail, and at Kootenay Gateway in Rossland. AM Ford is the official transportation sponsor and will be providing free shuttle service for worry-free parking.

“This event is a one-stop shop bringing together the many health, wellness and lifestyle businesses providing Columbia Basin residents with the opportunity to stay local, eat right, and explore healthy alternatives,” said Durham. “It also celebrates the people, the outdoor activities, the lifestyle, and the mentality that defines Kootenay living.”

Previous story
B.C. starting universal daycare pilot program
Next story
Pilot escapes helicopter crash in Elko uninjured

Just Posted

Wildfire burning outside of Salmo

The Southeast Fire Centre has confirmed a fire was discovered near Archibald Creek on June 7

Rossland quilter takes top spot in national competition

Karen Thatcher’s “The Getaway” placed first in the Canadian juried show in Vancouver earlier this month

Was Sproule Creek named after a murderer?

Despite what some sources say, Sproule Creek probably wasn’t named after a man hanged for murder

Doors open today for Kootenay Healthy Lifestyles Expo

The event goes June 8 and June 9 in the Trail Memorial Centre

Grilling for Grand Forks

All money raised by Kootenay Savings Insurance will go toward flood relief in the Boundary

Capitals vanquish Knights in 5 to capture Stanley Cup

Washington wins 4-3 to earn first-ever NHL crown

No charges in police shooting deaths of north BC mother and son

RCMP officer’s actions justified in report including Molotov cocktails and guns in 2016 incident.

Boat of missing B.C. chief found in river, 17 years after presumed death

Sam Douglas drowned nearly two decades ago on the river he loved

B.C. man recalls terrifying experience at edge of Fuego volcano in Guatemala

‘I had never been on a volcano when it started grumbling. That was scary.’

UBC must pay fired author Steven Galloway $167,000 for privacy violation

Creative writing prof had filed grievances saying UBC had violated his privacy and harmed reputation

Pilot escapes helicopter crash in Elko uninjured

The helicopter crashed after a load strap became entangled in its tail rotor

Friday’s Lotto Max offers $112M in prizes

In addition to the jackpot, there will be 52 Maxmillion prizes available

B.C. starting universal daycare pilot program

Free for low-income, ‘less than $10 a day’ for many others

A&W Canada first restaurant chain to ban straws

Company says it will eliminate all plastic straws from all restaurants by the end of 2018

Most Read