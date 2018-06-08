Doors open today for Kootenay Healthy Lifestyles Expo

Celebrating the people, businesses and lifestyle that defines Kootenay living; 100+ vendors, exhibitors, artisans, and health and wellness experts featured

The largest healthy living, wellness and outdoor lifestyle expo in southeast B.C. will take place June 8-9 in the Trail Memorial Centre.

Kootenay Healthy Lifestyles Expo is a conference and trade show event featuring over 100 market vendors, presenters, exhibitors and artisans, as well as seminars and demonstrations promoting holistic and western health practices, green initiatives, food sustainability, outdoor activities, physical and emotional well-being, nutrition, and wellness.

“Kootenay Healthy Lifestyles Expo provides an opportunity for people throughout the Columbia Basin and beyond to learn more about traditional wellness services and activities, as well as sample products, take classes and engage directly with experts,” said Audry Durham, Executive Director, Trail and District Chamber of Commerce. “Many exhibitors will provide free consultations on living well, eating well and living green.

“There is also a farmer’s market, healthy food court, contests, shopping, prizes — which include two Trail/Vancouver return flight tickets, flat screen TV, and a season pass to the Smoke Eaters games — and a highly-anticipated series of renowned keynote speakers.”

Keynote presenters include international speaker Dr. James Chestnut, Doctor of Chiropractic and author of Live Right for Your Species Type, Clinical Herbalist Terry Willard, author of the Wild Rose Herbal Series, and Lisa Kilgar, registered holistic nutritionist. A few home-grown experts will also be featured, such as the Kootenay’s own Gerald Klassen, local outdoor lifestyle expert, and Ian Lockey, who competed at the Paralympics in Sochi 2014. The event is filled with ongoing presentations as well as a demonstration stage featuring different healthy lifestyle activities.

“Working on this event continues to fill me with gratitude,” Durham said. “For our talented staff, volunteer board, Expo Committee and volunteers, business sponsors and local government officials that have stepped forward to support this major chamber event and help bring it to our area.”

Tickets to the Kootenay Healthy Lifestyles Expo are $8 for two days or $5 for one day and include full access to all events and presentations. Tickets are available for purchase at the door, at L’Bears Natural Foods and Detzler Chiropractic in Trail, and at Kootenay Gateway in Rossland. AM Ford is the official transportation sponsor and will be providing free shuttle service for worry-free parking.

“This event is a one-stop shop bringing together the many health, wellness and lifestyle businesses providing Columbia Basin residents with the opportunity to stay local, eat right, and explore healthy alternatives,” said Durham. “It also celebrates the people, the outdoor activities, the lifestyle, and the mentality that defines Kootenay living.”