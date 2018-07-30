An aerial view taken over the Parry Sound 33 fire is shown in this handout image. The blaze, known as Parry Sound 33, sprung up on July 18. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Handout/AFFES Ignition/Response Specialist-Dan Leonard

Dozens of wildfires out of control in Ontario

Ontario firefighters have been fighting the fires with the help of their counterparts from other provinces, as well as the United States and Mexico

Ontario’s Ministry of Natural Resources says dozens of forest fires remain out of control, with the most pressing in the province’s northeast now measuring more than 82 square kilometres.

According to the ministry’s website, there were 39 active fires in the northeastern part of the province as of Sunday evening, and 14 of them remained out of control.

The most pressing in northeastern Ontario, known as Parry Sound 33 blaze, has been raging for more than a week, and continues to threaten a stretch of the Trans-Canada Highway and a Canadian National Railway line.

Ministry spokesman Shayne McCool says ground crews, aided by water bombers and helicopters, attacked the fire’s perimeter on Saturday “with generally good results.”

But McCool says if the smoke is heavy enough, police may close a portion of the Trans-Canada, designated Highway 69 in the region.

Related: B.C. crews sent to help fight devastating wildfires in Ontario, Quebec

Related: High winds, lack of rain suggest no breaks in sight for B.C. wildfire season

In the northwest, dozens of new fires were sparked over the weekend, bringing the total number of active blazes in that region to 94, with 27 designated “not under control.”

Ryan Murrell, fire chief in Dryden, Ont., said his department is “monitoring the situation” and is prepared to evacuate people if the fires get worse.

“We’re making sure that Red Cross has the right stretchers available … but right now there’s really been no communities under threat,” Murrell said in a phone interview Sunday evening.

According to the ministry’s website, there have been 831 fires in the province in the 2018 fire season, compared to 243 in the 2017 season and a 10-year annual average of 511.

The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
What does Mueller have? Manafort trial offers glimpse
Next story
Fire breaks out near Casino, quickly doused by helitankers

Just Posted

Helitankers used to douse Trail wildfire

Regional firefighters from Warfield, Trail, Montrose and Genelle stayed on scene until 9:30 p.m.

Fire breaks out near Casino, quickly doused by helitankers

A fire near Fort Shepherd broke out on Sunday afternoon but was brought under control by air support

Lightning causes several fires to breakout in southeastern B.C.

Whitetale Creek fire causes partial closure of Kootenay National Park as lightning sparks 15 fires

Winning ticket sold in Rossland/Trail

Unclaimed ticket belongs to mystery winner in West Kootenay.

New ambulance and paramedics for Trail

Trail was targeted due to high volume of inter-facility patient transfers.

Bright future for Canadian Toys ‘R’ Us stores, president says during B.C. visit

Americans are coming north to shop since the U.S. chain went under

B.C. committee bids for Olympic softball qualifier

Canada Cup organizers want to host 2019 Americas qualifying tournament in Surrey

Smoky skies bulletin issued for most of B.C.

Mild irritation and discomfort are common symptoms during smoky conditions and usually disappear when the smoke clears

Fire ecologist advocates prescribed burns

Change in forest management needed to reduce number and size of wildfires

Province ups drought level for coastal B.C.

Government urges residents, businesses to reduce water use

Sharks you need to know about in the Georgia Strait

The salmon shark, the spiny dogfish, and even the Great White!

Jet ski driver missing after Kamloops crash

Police are still looking for a 30-year-old man

Lytton sets new record at 41.4 C, heat warnings in effect across B.C.

Environment Canada has issued heat warnings for much for the province today.

Most Read