Driver or passenger, RCMP can fine you for drinking on your boat

To drink on a boat in B.C. it must be licensed or have sleeping accommodations, cooking facilities and a toilet.

Just ahead of the B.C. Day long weekend an Okanagan woman is warning her fellow boaters to not crack a beer onboard, unless they’re willing to get a costly ticket.

Lorraine Dauenhauer says while recently out on the water, police officers pulled up and advised her and her friends that unless the boat had a permanent cooking facility and a bed— like a houseboat or a yacht—a boat operator could be fined $250 for anyone who is drinking on board. That means it’s not just the captain of the boat who has to stay booze-free — all her passengers have to, as well.

All of this is contrary to popular belief and what the authorities have previously stated.

In the past, RCMP have said that a person is allowed to have alcohol onboard a boat, as a boat is considered a private place.

RELATED: Reserve constables patrol Okanagan Lake

But police note that several boats tied together creates a “public space”; therefore, alcohol is not permitted in this circumstance.

According to Julie Leroux with Transport Canada, boaters can also be fined $230 for consuming or possessing liquor in an open container in a public place and $115 for public intoxication under the B.C. Liquor Control and Licensing Act.

In regards to drinking on a boat without a permanent cooking or sleeping facility, Leroux said under B.C. Liquor Control and Licensing Act alcohol can be consumed on the deck or in the cabin if the boat is licensed or is a boat that the public does not have access to with sleeping accommodations, cooking facilities and a toilet.

RELATED: 5 things to remember if hitting the water this long weekend

A special event permit license is the only license that can be purchased for vessels according to the B.C. Liquor Control and Licensing Act.

The following must also be met:

  • The applicant for the licence has entered into a contract to moor the vessel at a dock located in British Columbia for a period satisfactory to the general manager, or owns a dock located in British Columbia at which the vessel will be moored
  • Unless the vessel is exempt from the requirements of the Canada Shipping Act, 2001, the crew and captain of the vessel hold the appropriate certification under that Act and the vessel is registered under and complies with the requirements of that Act

Leroux also emphases that it is a criminal offence to drive a boat or vehicle under the influence of drugs or alcohol.

Operators with more than 80 milligrams of alcohol per 100 millilitres of blood can be fined $1,000 for the first offence, 30 days in jail for the second offence and 120 days in jail for a third offence.

“A boat’s operator may also be charged with careless operation under Transport Canada’s Small Vessel Regulations, which came into force 40 years ago,” stated Leroux. “The penalty for this offence is $350 plus court costs.”

@Jen_zee
jen.zielinski@bpdigital.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Victim in Toronto shooting was trying to help wounded
Next story
Festival-goer releases cows, dives into manure pit on B.C. farm

Just Posted

Trail Sk8Park taking shape

Ground officially broke on the $700,000 project, located near the Gyro Park boat launch, last week

New look for the Trail Times newspaper

Starting Wed. Aug. 1, the Trail Times will look more like a magazine than a newspaper

What you see …

If you have a recent photo to share email editor@trailtimes.ca

Kootenay Boundary rescue pulls swimmer from river

Fire Chief Dan Derby says the boat was deployed three times for river rescue near Trail

Helitankers used to douse Trail wildfire

Regional firefighters from Warfield, Trail, Montrose and Genelle stayed on scene until 9:30 p.m.

Dog Days of Summer come to YVR

Double the dogs means double the fun as summer travel heats up

EDITORIAL: Vandalism shows need for rainbow crosswalk

Hateful graffiti shows Salmon Arm’s need for a symbol of inclusion

Gangster involved in international hit found dead in B.C. blueberry field in 2016

Two years after killing, reporter Kim Bolan unearths saga of local drug dealers recruited to Dubai

VIDEO: B.C. advocates rally against woman who had eight dogs in hotel room

Karin, Catherine Adams have been caught with pets this year, breaching 20-year ban on owning animals

Johnny Manziel to make CFL debut on Friday

Former Heisman Trophy winner hasn’t started a regular season game since December 2015 with the Cleveland Browns

Victim in Toronto shooting was trying to help wounded

Nursing student Danielle Kane, 31, was shot in the spine while trying to help other victims in attack

New rules to fast-track disability payments for terminally ill Canadians

Decision to rewrite the policy is aimed at untangling problems that lead to slow decisions

B.C. grandma, 70, gets 7 days in jail for pipeline protest

Laurie Embree called the law ‘unjust’ in B.C. Supreme Court in Vancouver

RCMP assist coroner in investigation of body near Lumby

Vernon Search and Rescue located body near south end of Mabel Lake up steep embankment

Most Read