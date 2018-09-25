Police are asking the public and arena staff to report illicit drug use occurring in the bathrooms of the memorial centre, or elsewhere on the property, to Selkirk Security during games or to contact the Trail RCMP. (Photo credit: pxhere)

Drug use a problem at Trail hockey games, warn RCMP

Police recommend changes to Trail Memorial Centre washrooms

Drug use at the junior hockey games will prompt stricter surveillance of bathrooms in the Trail arena.

“Trail RCMP are aware about increased illicit drug use in the public washrooms during Trail Smoke Eaters hockey games in the Trail Memorial Arena,” RCMP Sgt. Mike Wicentowich said in a Tuesday news release.

Police are advising the city to remove flat surfaces and replace all paper dispensers in addition “to controlling access to the accessible washroom.”

“RCMP have notified Selkirk Security, who oversee security at Smoke Eaters games,” Wicentowich said. “Selkirk Security will contact the RCMP for assistance when required.”

Using illicit drugs can result in being arrested and charged for possessing a controlled substance under Section 4(1) of the Controlled Drugs and Substances Act by the RCMP.

Wicentowich added, “A ban from attending Smoke Eaters hockey games in the arena for performing an illegal activity on the premises will also likely occur.”

Police are asking the public and arena staff to report illicit drug use occurring in the bathrooms of the memorial centre, or elsewhere on the property, to Selkirk Security during games or to contact the Trail RCMP.

“If you notice a white powder residue on a surface or drug use paraphernalia, please do not touch it,” Wicentowich said. “And report it immediately to arena staff or Selkirk Security.”

