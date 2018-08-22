Drunk driver pulls into restricted police parking lot

A B.C. man is without a license for 3 months after trying to park at a Kamloops RCMP detachment

  • Aug. 22, 2018 8:50 a.m.
  • News

— Kamloops this Week

A drunk driver from Northern B.C. picked the wrong downtown Kamloops lot to park in on Saturday and will now be without a licence for three months.

RCMP Cpl. Jodi Shelkie said an officer at the Battle Street detachment noticed the driver of a pickup truck attempting to park in the secured lot behind the building and went to investigate.

“When questioned by the officer as to why he drove into a secure parking lot with visible signs saying it was closed to the public, the driver said he had no idea [he] had pulled into a police station,” she said.

RELATED: Accused in Kamloops Denny’s standoff charged with setting grass fire

“Since the driver had an overpowering odour of liquor coming from his breath and showed other signs of impairment, the officer used a roadside screening device to determine his level of impairment. It showed the driver was, in fact, impaired.”

The driver told the Mountie he was looking for a place to park so he could make a phone call, Shelkie said, noting the driver was handed a 90-day immediate roadside prohibition.

“Kamloops RCMP remind motorists that it is never safe to drink and drive, on roads, highways or in police parking lots,” she said.

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
New trial ordered for James Oler in B.C. child bride case
Next story
ICBC: Trail acid spill claims complex, require extra inspection

Just Posted

ICBC: Trail acid spill claims complex, require extra inspection

As of Aug. 17, the B.C. insurer had received 1,000+ claims related to the Trail acid spills

Trail crime victim asks city to revive citizen patrols

With new RCMP leadership coming in August, the city is hoping to ramp up COPS and other programs

Back in the blue

After being closed for a few days due to poor air quality, the Warfield pool re-opened Tuesday

Trail walking tour offers ‘taste of life in Little Italy’

“The rock walls are a legacy … they differentiate the Silver City from other Basin communities … ”

Wildfire near Genelle

Located about 5km west of Genelle at 1600 metres

Social media, digital photography allow millennials to flock to birdwatching

More young people are flocking to birdwatching than ever, aided by social media, digital photography

Drunk driver pulls into restricted police parking lot

A B.C. man is without a license for 3 months after trying to park at a Kamloops RCMP detachment

Cities face tight timelines for ‘opting out’ of hosting legal cannabis shops

Ontario municipalities can decide not to endorse private marijuana shops

Residents in Hawaii prepare for hurricane

Hawaii Braces For Hurricane Lane, Now A Category 5

Rapper Post Malone’s jet blows 2 tires but then lands safely

Malone who hates flying praised the flight crew for their efforts

Humboldt Broncos’ president steps down from executive

Kevin Garinger will not seek re-election; cites family, career

Canada’s cattle producers tightening their belts as drought diminishes pastures

Many parts of Alberta remained dry this summer, so farmers started to buy feed they usually grow

Facebook uncovers new global misinformation operations

The social network said it had removed 652 pages, groups, and accounts linked to Russia

Okanagan killer denied absolute discharge by B.C. Court of Appeal

Vernon’s Kenneth Scott Barter remains “significant threat to public”: decision

Most Read