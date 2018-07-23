Early morning truck crash near Glenmerry

Kootenay Boundary Fire Rescue, police and an ambulance responded to the scene

Captain Grant Tyson reported an accident between a pick-up truck and tractor trailer occurred on Highway 3B just before 8:15 a.m. Monday. (Trail Times file photo)

Police are investigating an accident near Glenmerry that sent one person to hospital early Monday.

The 9-1-1 came in shortly after 8 a.m. and first responders from Kootenay Boundary Regional Fire Rescue were on scene within minutes.

Captain Grant Tyson says a four-man crew from Station 374 Trail, the RCMP and ambulance service responded to a two-vehicle crash on Highway 3B near Rock Island at about 8:15 a.m.

“A pick up truck rear ended a tractor trailer unit and flipped over,” Tyson reported. “There was one patient with minor injuries who was in the care of BCAS (BC Ambulance Service).”

RCMP were looking into the accident, which Tyson noted was “under control” before 8:30 a.m.