Eight overdoses were reversed by naloxone injections in the last week, according to ANKORS. File photo

Eight fentanyl overdoses in Nelson area last week

ANKORS: A rash of overdoses is due to heroin being laced with fentanyl

A rash of fentanyl overdoses over the past week has a local organization warning people to think twice before using.

Chloe Sage, the co-ordinator of harm reduction programming at ANKORS, says she knows of eight overdoses that have occurred in Nelson and the surrounding area.

“That’s not typical. This is a scourge of a week,” said Sage on Tuesday.

Sage said fentanyl is being sold as heroin, which in its powder form has a dusky rose colour, or in its crystal form is a shade of purple. There have so far been no fatalities, with each overdose requiring a naloxone injection to be reversed.

The overdoses, Sage said, correspond to social assistance payments that would have arrived last Wednesday.

“It’s good to get the word out if there’s strong stuff going around. People really need to take precautions, not using alone and doing a test shot,” she said.

“Because it’s not consistent, the strength between everyone’s different stashes. Some people can get a really strong portion and somebody else can get a really weak portion. So they think that it’s not very strong, but their next dose could be where it’s really concentrated.”

If someone is suspected of overdosing, which can include symptoms such as struggling to breathe, blue lips, blue nail beds, pin prick pupils, unresponsiveness or unconsciousness, Sage said to immediately call 911.

More information on naloxone and the SAVE ME steps to revive a person overdosing can be found at towardstheheart.com.


tyler.harper@nelsonstar.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
Minister opens federal pay centre, says troubled Phoenix system improving
Next story
From children to seniors: A lifetime of advocacy

Just Posted

From children to seniors: A lifetime of advocacy

Retired teacher-counsellor Margaret Crawford has been named 2017 Trail-Warfield Citizen of the Year

Rossland mayor wants citizens to plan recreation future

Moore willing to re-open talks with Trail on facility use

Eight fentanyl overdoses in Nelson area last week

ANKORS: A rash of overdoses is due to heroin being laced with fentanyl

April snowfall sets West Kootenay record

The monthly snowfall of 12.8 cm was six times the normal 2.0 cm for April.

Tulip time in Trail

The City of Trail is in bloom with perennial herbaceous bulbiferous geophytes, also known as tulips

WATCH: Trio of orphaned otters released into the wild on Vancouver Island

Staff at B.C. SPCA Wild ARC nursed animals back to health

Hawaii lava evacuees wake to uncertain future

63 evacuees and more than a dozen dogs and a dozen more cat are displaced

Whitecaps hope teen Alphonso Davies brings relief in Minnesota

At five-foot-11 and 160 pounds, Davies has grown physically from when he first joined the team

Arctic ice melt, increased shipping endangers whales: study

Predictions difficult due to increased ice floe melt, data provided by different models, expert says

Minister opens federal pay centre, says troubled Phoenix system improving

Phoenix has caused so many snafus across the country with a backlog of 625,000 transactions

Tensions brew between Tim Hortons franchisees and parent company

U.S. Tim Hortons franchisee association sues parent company over contract clause

Nobel literature prize will not be awarded this year

The prize will not be awarded due to sex-abuse allegations that have affected the public image of the Swedish Academy that selects the winner

Humboldt Broncos tribute concert raises $428,000 for families affected by crash

NHL players, Olympians and thousands of others attended the benefit concert

Hawaii volcano shoots lava into sky; evacuations ordered

A volcano on the Big Island erupted Thursday sending lava shooting into the sky

Most Read