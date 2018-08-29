Evac alert lifted for Santa Rosa fire properties

Firefighters gaining upper hand in fire southwest of Rossland

The Regional District of Kootenay Boundary has rescinded an evacuation alert for 33 addresses near the Santa Rosa Fire.

Officials say the Santa Rosa Fire is now fully guarded, and will be classified as “under control” by the BC Wildfire Service by this evening.

“While conditions remain dry and the fire danger rating remains moderate to high across the RDKB, cooler temperatures and some precipitation has helped keep fire activity minimal and has allowed fire crews to gain control of area wildfires,” the RDKB says in a news release.

This fire was also known as the Horns Mountain Fire in the United States. It crossed the border into Canada about two weeks ago.

Those addresses no longer on evacuation alert include all properties within the Big Sheep Creek drainage southwest of Rossland including Hadley Road, Thompson Road, Big Sheep Creek Road, and the portion of the Old Rossland Cascade Highway in the Sheep Creek area. It also includes properties east of Kilometer 2 on Santa Rosa Road east of Christina Lake. The full list of addresses is available on the RDKB website.

At this time, there are no addresses on evacuation alert within the RDKB.

The RDKB Emergency Operations Centre will remain activated at Level 1 to monitor wildfire activity in the RDKB, as an extended warm and dry period is expected, with a chance of lightning Wednesday.

Previous story
Air Canada app breach may affect up to 20,000 customers
Next story
Inmates help fight B.C. wildfires with hose repair program

Just Posted

VIDEO: B.C. suing drug companies to recoup overdose crisis costs

More than 2,000 people have died in B.C. because of illicit drug overdoses in the past two years

Trail men arrested in Christina Lake; weapons, cash seized

Grand Forks RCMP allegedly located $11,000+ in cash, several knives, break-in tools and body armour

China Creek fire under control

On Aug. 27, the RDKB advised the China Creek fire is “no longer a concern”

‘Trailblazers’ coming to Riverfront Centre

Since opening four months ago, 32,000+ people have been to the Trail Riverfront Centre

What referendum means for Trail, Rossland and Warfield voters

Sewer service owned by 3 municipalities; two referendum questions for Rossland, Trail and Warfield

Air Canada app breach may affect up to 20,000 customers

Aeroplan numbers, passport numbers, birth dates, and countries of residence could have been accessed

No jail time for B.C. man busted in Creep Catchers sex sting

Kuljinder Singh Bhatti sentenced to one-year conditional sentence after pleading guilty to lesser charge

As 534 wildfires burn, province extends state of emergency

The province has officially extended the state of emergency until Sept. 12, 2018.

Midwives celebrate 20 years in B.C.

Almost triple the number since 1998.

Inmates help fight B.C. wildfires with hose repair program

Over 40,000 hoses are cleaned and repaired at a Vancouver Island correctional centre each year

Emergency response firm owner shares his side of B.C. wildfire decision

Jeff Kelly says he did not agree with BC Wildfire Service’s move not to use his crew in Burns Lake

Women underrepresented in research journals, says UBC prof

Kelowna - Associate professor Miranda Hart said she is tired of seeing men on every page

18 motorcycle deaths in B.C. last month prompt safety reminder

The BC Coroners Service says everyone on the road should use caution this long weekend

Green Party MLA talks watersheds with Ymir residents

Sonia Furstenau has experiencing protecting community water sources

Most Read