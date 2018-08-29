Evac alert lifted for Santa Rosa fire properties

The Regional District of Kootenay Boundary has rescinded an evacuation alert for 33 addresses near the Santa Rosa Fire.

Officials say the Santa Rosa Fire is now fully guarded, and will be classified as “under control” by the BC Wildfire Service by this evening.

“While conditions remain dry and the fire danger rating remains moderate to high across the RDKB, cooler temperatures and some precipitation has helped keep fire activity minimal and has allowed fire crews to gain control of area wildfires,” the RDKB says in a news release.

This fire was also known as the Horns Mountain Fire in the United States. It crossed the border into Canada about two weeks ago.

Those addresses no longer on evacuation alert include all properties within the Big Sheep Creek drainage southwest of Rossland including Hadley Road, Thompson Road, Big Sheep Creek Road, and the portion of the Old Rossland Cascade Highway in the Sheep Creek area. It also includes properties east of Kilometer 2 on Santa Rosa Road east of Christina Lake. The full list of addresses is available on the RDKB website.

At this time, there are no addresses on evacuation alert within the RDKB.

The RDKB Emergency Operations Centre will remain activated at Level 1 to monitor wildfire activity in the RDKB, as an extended warm and dry period is expected, with a chance of lightning Wednesday.