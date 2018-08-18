Evacuation alert for Syringa and Deer Park

The Syringa Creek Fire grew Saturday resulting in evacuation alerts.

Evacuation Alert issued for Syringa Creek and Deer Park areas.

The Regional District of Central Kootenay (RDCK) issued an Evacuation Alert Saturday evening for Syringa Provincial Park and areas near Deer Park.

The evacuation alert covers:

All of Syringa Provincial Park and southeast along Lower Arrow Lake to the Hugh Keenleyside Dam in Robson. The alert covers a large area and includes 26 residential addresses — including the Waterfront at Arrow Lake which has 57 units — and a popular campground with approximately 100 camp sites.

The area from south of Deer Park at Cayuse Creek, northwest along the lake to the end of Broadwater Road, and north to the end of Deer Creek Forest Service Road. The alert covers 77 residential addresses.

“The Southeast Fire Centre has requested the Evacuation Alerts as a precaution to protect people and property in the area, particularly campers or visitors to the area,” said Sangita Sudan, Director of the RDCK Emergency Operations Centre (EOC). “If you are affected by the alert, please take the time now to prepare to evacuate yourself and your family should an evacuation be required.”

Under an Evacuation Alert, residents and visitors should be prepared to evacuate at a moment’s notice. It is recommended to prepare an emergency kit and ensure preparedness in the event that the situation worsens, and an Evacuation Order is enforced.

The North of Syringa Park wildfire was discovered on August 11, and is now an estimated 419 hectares. BC Wildfire Service considers it a Fire of Note. The Deer Creek wildfire was discovered on August 11, and has grown to approximately 225 hectares.

On the opposite shore of Lower Arrow Lake, the Bulldog Mountain wildfire —formerly the South of Renata Creek wildfire— is currently estimated at 605 hectares. The evacuation alert for the area — from Renata down to Shields — remains in effect.

Updates will be provided via the RDCK’s website, Facebook and Twitter as more information becomes available.

 

Evacuation alert for Syringa and Deer Park

