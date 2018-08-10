Evacuation Order issued for Sheep Creek wildfire

An Evacuation Order has been issued for three properties in the Sheep Creek area southeast of Salmo due to the McArthur Creek wildfire.

The Order was upgraded from an Alert that was previously put in place by the Regional District of Central Kootenay.

Effective immediately, the Sheep Creek Road at the Aspen FSR junction is closed and no public access is permitted on further sections of road.

The McArthur Creek fire is estimated at 56 hectares and is being actioned by the B.C. Wildfire Service, which has requested RDCK Fire Services to deploy Structure Protection Units (SPUs). Those SPUs are being deployed from various RDCK fire departments which included Balfour, Beasley, Ootischenia and Tarrys Volunteer Fire Departments.