Expanded MyHealthPortal available in Kootenays

Blood work, imaging and now certain doctor reports can be viewed on MyHealthPortal

Kootenay Boundary patients can now view even more of their medical records online via Interior Health’s “MyHealthPortal.”

Dictated clinical reports from doctors, nurse practitioners and midwives have been added to site’s list of personal health documents that also include lab results, medical imaging reports, dates of hospital visits, and certain appointment details.

Expanded clinical reports such as cardiac and other outpatient reports, discharge summaries, and neurodiagnostics, are now available to East and West Kootenay patients, and will be available to all MyHealthPortal users in September.

For those wishing to enroll for the 24/7 service, the first step must be done in-person and it requires an email address.

Locals can ask to have their email address added to their patient record by visiting registration/admitting at Kootenay Boundary Regional Hospital.

For security, the applicant will be required to show ID in-person before an email address is added to their file.

Once an email has been added to their chart, patients can visit the Interior Health website (www.interiorhealth.ca) to complete and submit the online “Request to Enrol” form.

Each registrant must establish a user name and, of course, a password.

Since launching in 2016, more than 50,000 patients throughout Kootenays have enrolled to use MyHealthPortal to access their health information 24/7.

A survey conducted last summer revealed that while most users reported they were satisfied with the tool, many felt more content should be made available.

“MyHealthPortal is a great example of how digital tools can enhance health care. By providing patients access to their personal health information directly, we allow them to be better informed and take more ownership of their health,” said Interior Health Board Chair Doug Cochrane in an Aug. 24 release.

“The response has been overwhelmingly positive and we expect enrolment will continue to grow, particularly as we expand the service to include additional reports.”

Access for mature minors aged 12-18 years old will also begin during this service expansion. Those under 11 years old will not be provided access to a MyHealthPortal account; however, proxy access may be granted to their parent or legal guardian.

