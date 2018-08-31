Expect smoke from wildfire burning near Castlegar

BC Wildfire Service advises of a planned burn on Bulldog Mountain wildfire, 30 km west of Castlegar

Trail was issued an air quality alert Thursday afternoon, no less than a day after a previous advisory was lifted.

“The recent cooler and showery weather pattern has brought some relief to the wildfires and the associated smoke concentrations have decreased across several regions,” Environment Canada advised. “Several significant wildfires do however continue to burn, most notably in the central and northern interior. Westerly winds will continue to carry wildfire smoke to downwind communities. Subtle changes in the winds and wildfire behaviour could cause smoke to return or increase.”

Smoke is expected to thicken locally if the BC Wildfire Service goes ahead with “planned ignitions” on the Bulldog Mountain wildfire, burning 30 kilometres west of Castlegar.

Weather permitting, if the planned burns go ahead, residents of nearby communities are advised that smoke will be highly visible from Deer Park, Robson and Castlegar.

“This planned ignition will burn off forest fuels between established control lines and the fire perimeter,” the bulletin read. “And will help enhance the overall safety, efficiency and effectiveness of fire-management efforts.”

The planned ignitions may be conducted as early as Friday, Aug. 31, and will proceed only if site and weather conditions allow.

They will be monitored by BC Wildfire Service crews at all times.

An evacuation order, which was put into place by the Regional District of Central Kootenay, remains in effect for Renata and properties north of Deer Creek. An evacuation alert remains in effect for the Syringa Provincial Park and Deer Park areas.

Anyone with breathing difficulties is advised to stay inside and find a place that’s cool and ventilated. Using an air conditioner that cools and filters air may help.

“If you open the windows you may let in more polluted air,” Environment Canada states. “If your home isn’t air-conditioned, consider going to a public place (library, shopping mall, recreation centre) that is air-conditioned.”

Previous story
Two sons lost to the opioid crisis, a B.C. mother calls for change
Next story
Canadian women breaking Trades barrier

Just Posted

Canadian women breaking Trades barrier

“In the skilled construction trades, women are almost as rare as unicorns.”

Expect smoke from wildfire burning near Castlegar

BC Wildfire Service advises of a planned burn on Bulldog Mountain wildfire, 30 km west of Castlegar

ICBC: Last long weekend of summer brings deadly crashes

An average 81 people are injured in 330 crashes every Labour day long weekend in southern interior

Nomination period for B.C. civic election opens Tuesday

General Voting Day for local government and school trustees is scheduled for Oct. 20

Charm of Trail riverfront eclipsed by power lines

The poles and infrastructure are owned by Fortis, the city confirmed

Two sons lost to the opioid crisis, a B.C. mother calls for change

A Kelowna mother fights to stop the harm as Aug. 31 marks Overdose Awareness Day.

B.C. government sets goals as kids head back to school in September

The B.C. Teachers’ Federation has blamed a shortage of teachers and specialists for causing disruptions in the last school year.

Canadian hockey player leaving hospital two months after campfire explosion

Lethbridge Hurricanes forward Ryan Vandervlis, burned in campfire incident, tweets he will be released from hospital.

No deal yet as NAFTA renegotiation talks turn bitter at critical stage

Freeland, Lighthizer reconvene in Washington as NAFTA talks reach critical stage

A look at the Canadian Football League at the halfway mark

It’s Labour Day in the CFL, and for many, the unofficial start of the season.

Jason Kenney criticizes federal judges on Trans Mountain pipeline case

Federal judges out of touch in Trans Mountain pipeline expansion case, says Kenney

Updated: Notley pulling Alberta out of federal climate plan after pipeline decision

Notley is also saying Trudeau must call an emergency session of Parliament

B.C. writer, former undercover officer, pens novel based on experiences

Lawrence Ricketts released his debut novel The Third Law in June.

VIDEO: B.C. farmers worry NAFTA deal could affect livelihoods

Canada’s dairy and poultry system is a sticking point in the trade negotiations.

Most Read