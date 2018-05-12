Fake GoFundMe account started for Grand Forks ‘flood victims’

Community Futures Boundary is advising they did not sponsor the campaign.

A fraudulent GoFundMe page for disaster victims of the Boundary flood is making the rounds.

Community Futures Boundary is advising that residents should not donate to a GoFundMe drive purportedly sponsored by “CF Boundary” as the organization says the information is not true, and it has in fact not sponsored a GoFundMe.

The fake campaign is titled “Grand Forks, BC Flood Help!” and uses verbiage taken from the Community Futures website.

In a statement posted to their Facebook page midday on Friday, Community Futures Boundary said the organization was actively working to have the campaign removed.

“THIS IS NOT A CF BOUNDARY campaign and we are actively working to have it withdrawn. Please DO NOT contribute to this campaign.”

GoFundMe campaigns have become common in the wake of disasters and tragedies worldwide. It is also not uncommon for real tragedies to spark fraudulent fundraising campaigns.

Notably, there was a fake GoFundMe set up in the wake of the Humboldt Broncos crash; the real campaign raised over $15 million.

The campaign for Grand Forks flooding was still active late Friday night, but had no donations contributed towards the $50,000 goal.

More to come.

