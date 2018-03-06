Trail RCMP warning of U.S. counterfit bills circulating in the city. (Note: photo is not the fake money in the story) Photo by Madison Kaminski on Unsplash

Fake U.S. cash floating around Trail

Trail police also looking for information on four recovered tablets

Police are warning locals that fake American money is circulating in Trail.

Counterfeit U.S. bills have been recovered from several business and banks in the city, Greater Trail RCMP reported Tuesday.

The bills are $1, $10, $20 and $50 replicas.

“Several Trail residents have been identified making purchases with the fake bills,” Sgt. Darren Oelke advised. “Police are investigating.”

The bills are slightly smaller, have poor colouring and do not feel like real currency paper, he explained.

Security features such as security thread, watermarks, and colour shifting numbers are not present on the fake money.

“Trail RCMP ask the public to be extra diligent when accepting U.S. cash,” Oelke added.

“Notify the detachment if someone tries to use this counterfeit currency.”

Officers are also working on a case involving four computer tablets that were recovered in East Trail on Monday.

Greater Trail RCMP were called in after a concerned citizen found the electronic devices partially buried in the snow.

“The tablets are from different manufacturers and are different sizes,” explained Cpl. Devon Reid in a Tuesday news release. “And the complainant felt that they may be stolen.”

Police determined the electronics were not left in the snow for long due to the amount of battery life left in some of the devices.

However, Reid says there are no recent reports of theft related to these types of devices.

Anyone with information regarding this incident, or the circulation of counterfeit bills, is encouraged to call the Greater Trail detachment at 250.364.2566.

