(Facebook.com)

Family sues Richmond trampoline park for negligence in death of B.C. dad

Jay Greenwood of Victoria was jumping into a foam pit in January when he sustained serious injuries.

The family of a British Columbia father who died after somersaulting into a foam pit at an indoor trampoline park is suing the facility for negligence.

Tanya Hayes and her three children are all named as plaintiffs in the notice of civil claim filed against Extreme Air Park Inc. late last month.

Jason Greenwood died in January after RCMP said he performed a series of acrobatic manoeuvres and fell in a way that led to serious injuries and cardiac arrest.

Related: B.C. father dies after accident at Richmond trampoline facility

Related: Operator of national trampoline park chain reacts to Richmond tragedy

Extreme Air Park has not filed a response to the civil claim and none of the allegations has been proven, but it said in January it was “devastated” by the death.

The B.C. Supreme Court lawsuit alleges the Richmond facility failed to supervise Greenwood, did not provide him with any safety instructions or prevent him from participating in activities that were outside his physical abilities.

It also alleges it failed to warn Greenwood of the dangers of diving into the foam pit head first or to ensure the pit was wide or deep enough and had enough foam.

The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
‘What we expected:’ Trucker in Humboldt Broncos crash released on $1,000 bail
Next story
Land sale went through under market value, B.C. auditor confirms

Just Posted

Fair weather and fine music get toes tapping at Kootenay Country

Music festival crowds entertained by some of Canada’s best country performers

Asbestos removal stalls roofing job at Trail arena

A plan for hazardous material abatement is expected to be in place this week

Stax and Super Saver Sam shake on it!

Hockey cards will be available at Trail Smoke Eater home games beginning this fall

YZZ sign design is one-of-a-kind

Concrete was poured last week for the Trail Regional Airport’s first official wayfinding sign

What you see …

If you have a recent photo to share email editor@trailtimes.ca

Canada will not double its defence budget despite calls from Trump: Trudeau

The U.S. president has continually clashed with other NATO nations

BREAKING: Thai cave rescue diver has B.C. ties

Erik Brown spent nine days in Thailand as one of the expert divers involved in the rescue.

Family sues Richmond trampoline park for negligence in death of B.C. dad

Jay Greenwood of Victoria was jumping into a foam pit in January when he sustained serious injuries.

‘What we expected:’ Trucker in Humboldt Broncos crash released on $1,000 bail

Jaskirat Sidhu is charged with 29 counts in crash that killed 16

France advances to World Cup final, beats Belgium 1-0

France will play either Croatia or England in Sunday’s final in Moscow.

Toronto cop convicted in death of teen seeks to appeal case to Supreme Court

Const. James Forcillo fired two separate volleys at 18-year-old Sammy Yatim, who was standing alone and holding a small knife.

Federal Finance Department at risk of big-impact cyberattack, say internal documents

The federal Finance Department faces a moderate risk of a cyberattack that could deliver a significant blow to its ability to carry out some crucial government operations.

Land sale went through under market value, B.C. auditor confirms

No bias or bid rigging found, NDP government hiring consultant

B.C. naturopath ordered to pay $20,000 over improper injections

Allan Strauss of Maple Ridge also surrendered his licence for four years

Most Read