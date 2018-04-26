Fatal crash west of Nelson

Police have not released the name of the 70-year-old accident victim

A 70-year-old Nelson man is dead after a vehicle went over the bank and into the Kootenay River east of Nelson on Highway 3A near Insight Drive early Wednesday morning.

An RCMP news release states that the vehicle had been travelling southbound when it suddenly left the road and traveled down an embankment across the railroad tracks and into the river.

“Witnesses to the crash quickly jumped into action, entered the water themselves and pulled the unresponsive driver to the shoreline where they began CPR,” said Cpl. Derek Pitt of the Nelson RCMP.

Nelson Fire and Rescue arrived to find a vehicle submerged in the river 10 metres from shore. The fire department deployed a rope rescue system because of the steep embankment. Police believe that the deceased man was the only occupant of the vehicle.