The vehicle was found partially submerged in the Kootenay River. Photo submitted

Fatal crash west of Nelson

Police have not released the name of the 70-year-old accident victim

A 70-year-old Nelson man is dead after a vehicle went over the bank and into the Kootenay River east of Nelson on Highway 3A near Insight Drive early Wednesday morning.

An RCMP news release states that the vehicle had been travelling southbound when it suddenly left the road and traveled down an embankment across the railroad tracks and into the river.

“Witnesses to the crash quickly jumped into action, entered the water themselves and pulled the unresponsive driver to the shoreline where they began CPR,” said Cpl. Derek Pitt of the Nelson RCMP.

Nelson Fire and Rescue arrived to find a vehicle submerged in the river 10 metres from shore. The fire department deployed a rope rescue system because of the steep embankment. Police believe that the deceased man was the only occupant of the vehicle.

The cause of the accident is still under investigation and the name of the victim has not been released. Witnesses to the accident who have not yet talked to police are asked to call 250-352-2156.

Previous story
Police searching for escaped prisoner in B.C.
Next story
Former child watchdog to head UBC centre on residential schools

Just Posted

Silver City soccer starts

Pople Park was flooded with boys and girls when Trail Youth Soccer began on Tuesday

What you see …

If you have a recent photo to share email editor@trailtimes.ca

Watching weather on the 570 line

For forecasters, it’s a sure sign that hot weather is here

Trail Harmony Choir on stage Saturday

Events in the Trail area for the week of April 26 to May 3

Flying high in Montrose

Clear skies were the perfect back drop for a day out in the Beaver Valley Skatepark

VIDEO: B.C. ‘escapologist’ stuns judges on Britain’s Got Talent

Matt Johnson says televised water stunt was closest he’s come to death

Cartoonist captures public mood following Toronto, Humboldt tragedies

Cartoonist said he was trying to find a bit of positivity with an image that has garnered attention

Whitecaps host against Real Salt Lake looking to snap 3-game losing streak

Ending their losing streak is all the Whitecaps care about when they host Salt Lake in Vancouver

Montreal Habs goalie Carey Price stops by B.C. hometown for rodeo

Famous goaltender tries to blend in with the crowd at first BCRA-santioned event of the season

Province issues flood warning for B.C. Interior

Melting snowpacks could cause higher streamflows in regional rivers and tributaries.

B.C. hires 20 more conservation officers

The province announces 12 new locations for conservation officer services this year

B.C. pharmacist pleads guilty to animal cruelty charge

Joelle Mbamy was handed $1k fine, on top of $5k fine already imposed, and 10-year animal prohibition

‘N’ driver in McLaren caught going 70 km/hr in playground zone

Vancouver police said the driver was fined $368 and the luxury car impounded for seven days

Dr. LipJob ordered to stop doing botox and other medical procedures

Rajdeep Kaur Khakh ordered to stop unlawful practice of medicine

Most Read