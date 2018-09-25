Emergency crews were called to the scene of a motor vehicle incident north of Williams Lake involving three vehicles Monday afternoon. Traffic was detoured while the highway was closed for several hours. Monica Lamb-Yorski photo

Father, 9-year-old son killed in crash along B.C. highway

RCMP say family of five was hit head-on by a pickup truck north of Williams Lake

A nine-year-old boy and his father have died in a three-vehicle crash north of Williams Lake.

A Toyota SUV carrying a family of five was hit head-on by pickup truck that had crossed the centre line of Highway 97 near Mountain House Road on Monday afternoon around 3 p.m.

The truck, with a male driver, also sideswiped a second pickup truck before coming to rest beside that vehicle.

“The driver of the Toyota and a nine-year-old child sitting in the back seat died as a result of this collision,” said RCMP Const. Mike Halskov.

”The other three occupants of the Toyota – an adult and two children – were taken to hospital with what are believed to be non-life threatening injuries.”

The lone driver of the side-swiped pickup suffered minor injuries, he added, while the driver of the truck that crossed the centre line was pried from his truck and rushed to hospital.

Halskov said the family was from northern B.C.

“At this early stage in the investigation, impairment does not appear to be a factor in this collision.”

Highway 97 was closed in both directions from Monday evening to the next morning.

Do you have a comment about this story? email:
editor@wltribune.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
2 B.C. police departments won’t use new saliva test to detect high drivers
Next story
Montrose moves to ban pot retail

Just Posted

Castlegar, Grand Forks areas to see cleaner winter roads under new contract

YRB set to take over 10-year maintenance contract on Monday

Montrose moves to ban pot retail

Retail, production and distribution of non-medical cannabis sales prohibited under Montrose bylaw

Setting sail to fight kidney disease

Trail’s annual Kidney Walk included an opportunity to raft down the Columbia River

MP Cannings spared brunt of Ottawa tornadoes

MP Richard Cannings was spared the impact of the tornadoes that hit the Ottawa region

Castlegar walk raises thousands for local Alzheimer’s support

Castle Wood Village fundraiser shows astounding support in community, organizers say

VIDEO: Rare close encounter with whale pod spotted off B.C. waters

Pod of southern resident orca whales breach within arms length of whale watchers

Sister of plane crash victim that went missing in B.C. starting support network

Tammy Neron wants to help families who are searching for missing people

‘Hello, 911? There’s a horse in my living room’

Sproat Lake firefighters called to ‘rescue’ quarter-horse from Alberni Valley house

Assault charge withdrawn vs. ex-Jays pitcher Roberto Osuna

Former Toronto player agrees to peace bond

UPDATED: Bill Cosby gets 3-10 years in prison for sexual assault

Judge also declared the disgraced comedian a ‘sexually violent predator’

B.C. making progress on senior care staffing, Adrian Dix says

Minister aims to meet residential care provincial standard by 2021

B.C. realtor receives racist letter touching on ‘empty homes’

The letter has been met with condemnation of the racism after Winnie Wu posted it online

60+ surrendered cats in Okanagan get people working together

Community comes together to help surrendered cats at Penticton SPCA

U.S. worker charged after video shows him spitting on customer’s pizza

Jaylon Kerley of Detroit is charged with a felony count of food law violations

Most Read