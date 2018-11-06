A homeless person is seen in downtown Toronto, on Wednesday, January 3, 2018. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Christopher Katsarov)

Feds unveil long-promised anti-poverty law

Goal is to lower poverty rates by 20 per cent from 2015 levels by the end of 2020

The federal Liberals have unveiled their long-promised anti-poverty law, saying it will force future governments to meet ambitious targets to lift more than two million people above the poverty line in the coming years.

These targets would see poverty rates lowered by 20 per cent from 2015 levels by the end of the current decade and a further 50 per cent reduction by 2030.

The law will also establish the country’s first official poverty line using the “market basket measure,” which tests whether a family’s income will mean they can afford a set of basic goods and services.

But the new law doesn’t include any new spending for programs meant to help Canada’s poor today.

Social Development Minister Jean-Yves Duclos acknowledged that in his announcement at an Ottawa food bank, but pointed to previously announced investments totalling $22 billion since 2015 for low-income families and the middle class, hinting that more could be coming in the 2019 budget.

READ MORE: B.C. seniors’ poverty rate highest in Canada, report says

Volunteers at the food bank listened to the announcement with skepticism however, saying they had hoped to see more tangible commitments from government to help the homeless and the poor.

The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
Canadian trial to compare cannabis and fentanyl in relieving chronic pain
Next story
One year later: Police honour B.C. officer killed in shootout

Just Posted

Call for Greater Trail pipers to perform en masse

Letter to the Editor from J. Gordon Titsworth of the Trail Pipe Band

What you see …

If you have a recent photo to share email it (large or actual) to editor@trailtimes.ca

‘The Affectionate Son: the Great War in Words’ opens in Trail

Letters home during First World War highlighted in new Trail museum exhibit

City of Trail swears in first female mayor

Mayor Lisa Pasin is the city’s first female mayor since Trail was incorporated June 14, 1901

Trail RCMP looking for tips on break-ins

Cash stolen from Star Grocery Friday night; witness spots man breaking into West Trail vehicle

Cigar-shaped interstellar object could be alien probe: Harvard

Astronomers say ‘Oumuamua’ is unlikely to be an asteroid or comet

Buyers could take the reigns in B.C.’s hot housing market: CMHC

Government policy and natural market cycles are slowly cooling down real estate

Feds unveil long-promised anti-poverty law

Goal is to lower poverty rates by 20 per cent from 2015 levels by the end of 2020

97-year-old B.C. veteran proudly displays 100-year-old Union Jack

Roy Shopland inherited the flag his mom brought to Canada when she emigrated from England in 1918.

Hockey league adopts B.C.-wide mental health program

MindRight will establish peer-to-peer support person for each team

Canadian trial to compare cannabis and fentanyl in relieving chronic pain

Firm says data needed to support claim that cannabis may help cut use of fentanyl when treating pain

Northern B.C. port, operator face 10 fisheries violations

DFO investigation leads to charges involving the Fairview Terminal expansion project

One year later: Police honour B.C. officer killed in shootout

Davidson, 53, killed in line of duty in Abbotsford on Nov. 6, 2017

Kids hockey should be about fun, not scores: minor hockey groups

Hockey Canada recommends that players under the age of nine play half-ice games and that no score is kept

Most Read